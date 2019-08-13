MSSP BlackLake Security Chooses Armor to Secure Its Customers’ Cloud Data

BlackLake Security Joins Armor’s Global Partner Program; Expands Business Model to Support Customer Cloud Adoption

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armor®, a leading global cloud security-as-a-service provider, announced today that BlackLake Security, a top managed security services provider (MSSP) has partnered with Armor. According to BlackLake, this is a key milestone in the expansion of their cloud practice so as to address customers’ concerns on how to secure their applications and data. BlackLake Security is a trusted advisor to numerous enterprises, both large and mid-size, providing them with a range of managed services including managed firewall, managed IPS/IDS and cloud services.

As one of Armor’s Premier-level partners, BlackLake Security will receive full access to Armor’s cloud security solutions, integrations, training and certifications, enabling it to offer solutions and services to secure and seamlessly migrate its clients’ data and applications to the cloud.

“As our clients begin to move their workloads to the cloud, they are looking to us as their trusted security partner, to protect their cloud data, as well as their on-premise data,” said Mark Jones, CEO of BlackLake Security. “However, we know that securing cloud applications requires a different skillset and set of services. In partnering with Armor, we are not only gaining access to their industry-leading cloud security solutions, but they are equipping us with the knowledge and resources to transition our business model to focus on cloud security and compliance expertise in our own right. Having this proficiency is invaluable to our current and future business, as our clients’ IT environments are rapidly converging into a mix of cloud and on-premises workloads.”

“Armor is extremely pleased to welcome BlackLake Security to its Global Partner Program,” said Matt Cook, Armor Vice President of Channel and Alliances. “As more customers find themselves planning a cloud security strategy, it’s imperative that the CSPs, tool vendors and MSSPs have a role in ensuring the security of that data in the public cloud. We see our partners as an extension of our team, and as such, they will receive all the support and training they need to become their clients’ trusted cloud security advisor. By working together, BlackLake and Armor are able to provide enterprises and mid-market organizations with the very best in managed security solutions for all of their data environments: on-premise, private and public cloud, helping to protect their critical data, no matter where it is housed.”

Aligned with new cloud and marketplace consumption models and shared responsibility, Armor’s Global Partner Program supports partners seeking to establish themselves as cloud security and compliance experts. The program offers a predictable investment model, provides rewards for partner investments, and features an enhanced partner portal. For more information on the Armor Global Partner Program benefits, or to join the program, visit our website here.

About Armor

Armor is a global cloud security company that takes the complexity out of protecting your data, whether it resides in a private, public, or hybrid cloud—or in an on-premise IT environment. We provide managed security solutions that give you a clear picture of threats facing your organization. This allows us to provide you with the people and security resources to stop attacks before they happen, and to react quickly and effectively when they do, helping to keep your data safe and compliant. Wherever you are on your cloud journey, Armor can help. We make cybersecurity simple. To learn more, visit www.armor.com or follow @armor on Twitter.

About BlackLake Security

BlackLake Security is a managed security services provider, formed by a group of IT security professionals with over 50 years of experience solving some of the most critical IT security problems that exist today. BlackLake Security’s mission is to ensure and safeguard customers’ intellectual property from hackers and terrorists. The digital revolution has enhanced companies’ ability to conduct business efficiently within a highly interconnected environment; however, that has also created a complex set of security issues. BlackLake Security is recognized on CRN’s 2019 Solution Provider 500 list. BlackLake Security helps solve customers’ security needs across private, hybrid, and public cloud environments. To learn more, visit https://blacklakesecurity.com/ or follow @BlackLakeSec on Twitter.

