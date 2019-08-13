Global Eco Friendly Bottles Market Outlook to 2025: Projecting to Grow by $1.7 Billion from 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eco Friendly Bottles - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Eco Friendly Bottles market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.7 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 7.3%.



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.



Polylactic Acid, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.6 Billion by the year 2025, Polylactic Acid will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.3% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$65.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$147.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Polylactic Acid will reach a market size of US$93.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$452 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Competitors identified in this market include:



Cascade Designs Inc. (USA)

EarthLust LLC (USA)

Ecologic Brands, Inc. (USA)

ecoXpac A/S (Denmark)

One Green Bottle (United Kingdom)

Pachamama (Spain)

SKS Bottle & Packaging, Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Rising Awareness about Environment Conservation and Pollution Drives Growth in the Eco-Friendly Bottles Market

Biodegradable Water Bottles Market: Emerging as an Alternative to Conventional PET Bottles

Is the Bottled Water Industry Ready for Sustainable Packaging?

Competition

Global Eco-Friendly Water Bottles Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Player for 2019E

Global Competitor Market Shares

Eco Friendly Bottles Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Concerns over Environmental Pollution Caused by Plastic Bottles Use Drives Focus onto the Need for Eco-Friendly Bottles

Global Plastic Production in Million Metric Tons for the Years 2000 through 2018

Global PET Bottle Market: Annual Consumption in Million Tons for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Escalating Consumption of Plastic Bottled Mineral Water and Non-Alcoholic Beverages: An Opportunity to Tap for Eco-Friendly Bottles Market

Global Bottled Water Market Value in $ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Global Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Value in $ Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

PLA Emerges as a Sustainable, Eco-friendly Packaging Option

Benefits of Corn-Based Plastic Present the Material as an Option for Water Bottles

Corn-based Polylactide Bottles Score Over PET Bottles

Correct Recycling of Biodegradable Plastic Water Bottles: Essential for Adopting Sustainable Options

With biodegradable Polymers Lagging behind Plastics in terms of Properties, the Adoption of Sustainable Polymers for Bottles Remains Low

Starch-Based Polymers Enable Creation of Blow Molded Bio-Plastics

Ecover Uses Plant-Based Plastic Bottles for Home Care Products Range

Corn Starch Packaging: An Option for Eco-friendly Water Bottles

Plant-based Bioplastics Emerge as a Sustainable Option for Water Bottles

Issues with Plant-Based Plastic Water Bottles

Seaweed: Another Biodegradable Material Being Explored for Making Water Bottles

Edible Substitutes to Bottles Emerge as Potential Alternatives to Plastic

Bio-based Monomers Used for Creating Bottles

Replacement of Petrochemical Bottles with Bioplastic Alternatives: Yet to Gain Momentum

Paper-based Bottles: An Innovative Market with Tremendous Potential

Government Regulations to Curb Plastic Pollution Favors Shift towards Eco-friendly Bottles

Ban on Bottled Water

A Review of Regulations in Select Countries

USA

China

India

Innovations & Advancements

Choose Water: A New Biodegradable Plastic-Free Water Bottle

Treeson: Eco-friendly Bottle Made from Plant-based Plastic

Ari Jnsson Unveils Biodegradable Algae Water Bottles

For the Better Good Creates Water Bottles from Plants

VeganBottle: A Sugar Cane-based Biodegradable Water Bottle

Coke Offers Completely Plant-based PET Bottle

Edinburgh Inventor Develops Bottle that Disintegrates in Salt Water

Plant-Based Drinks Sold in Plant-Based Bottle

Lifeway's Planitful Bottles Made from Green Polyethylene

NaturALL Bottle Alliance Focuses on Creating Bioplastic Bottles

Danone and Nestle Waters Team Up to Commercialize 100% Plant-Based PET Bottle

Bamboo-based Water Bottles Catch Attention

Cove Develops 100% Biodegradable Water Bottle

Nestl and Danimer Scientific Collaborate to Develop Marine Biodegradable Water Bottle Prototype

Flax Bottle: An Eco-Friendly Option for Wine, Beer and Spirits

Despite the Promise of Eco-friendly Bottles, Market Progress Remains Challenging

4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



What is Eco-friendly Packaging?

Eco Friendly Bottles

5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Eco Friendly Bottles Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



AUSTRALIA



INDIA



SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mqinbc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

