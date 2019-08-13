Global Eco Friendly Bottles Market Outlook to 2025: Projecting to Grow by $1.7 Billion from 2019
Eco Friendly Bottles market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.7 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 7.3%.
Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.
Polylactic Acid, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.6 Billion by the year 2025, Polylactic Acid will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.3% growth momentum.
Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$65.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$147.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Polylactic Acid will reach a market size of US$93.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$452 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- Cascade Designs Inc. (USA)
- EarthLust LLC (USA)
- Ecologic Brands, Inc. (USA)
- ecoXpac A/S (Denmark)
- One Green Bottle (United Kingdom)
- Pachamama (Spain)
- SKS Bottle & Packaging, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Rising Awareness about Environment Conservation and Pollution Drives Growth in the Eco-Friendly Bottles Market
- Biodegradable Water Bottles Market: Emerging as an Alternative to Conventional PET Bottles
- Is the Bottled Water Industry Ready for Sustainable Packaging?
- Competition
- Global Eco-Friendly Water Bottles Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Player for 2019E
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Eco Friendly Bottles Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Concerns over Environmental Pollution Caused by Plastic Bottles Use Drives Focus onto the Need for Eco-Friendly Bottles
- Global Plastic Production in Million Metric Tons for the Years 2000 through 2018
- Global PET Bottle Market: Annual Consumption in Million Tons for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- Escalating Consumption of Plastic Bottled Mineral Water and Non-Alcoholic Beverages: An Opportunity to Tap for Eco-Friendly Bottles Market
- Global Bottled Water Market Value in $ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- Global Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Value in $ Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- PLA Emerges as a Sustainable, Eco-friendly Packaging Option
- Benefits of Corn-Based Plastic Present the Material as an Option for Water Bottles
- Corn-based Polylactide Bottles Score Over PET Bottles
- Correct Recycling of Biodegradable Plastic Water Bottles: Essential for Adopting Sustainable Options
- With biodegradable Polymers Lagging behind Plastics in terms of Properties, the Adoption of Sustainable Polymers for Bottles Remains Low
- Starch-Based Polymers Enable Creation of Blow Molded Bio-Plastics
- Ecover Uses Plant-Based Plastic Bottles for Home Care Products Range
- Corn Starch Packaging: An Option for Eco-friendly Water Bottles
- Plant-based Bioplastics Emerge as a Sustainable Option for Water Bottles
- Issues with Plant-Based Plastic Water Bottles
- Seaweed: Another Biodegradable Material Being Explored for Making Water Bottles
- Edible Substitutes to Bottles Emerge as Potential Alternatives to Plastic
- Bio-based Monomers Used for Creating Bottles
- Replacement of Petrochemical Bottles with Bioplastic Alternatives: Yet to Gain Momentum
- Paper-based Bottles: An Innovative Market with Tremendous Potential
- Government Regulations to Curb Plastic Pollution Favors Shift towards Eco-friendly Bottles
- Ban on Bottled Water
- A Review of Regulations in Select Countries
- USA
- China
- India
- Innovations & Advancements
- Choose Water: A New Biodegradable Plastic-Free Water Bottle
- Treeson: Eco-friendly Bottle Made from Plant-based Plastic
- Ari Jnsson Unveils Biodegradable Algae Water Bottles
- For the Better Good Creates Water Bottles from Plants
- VeganBottle: A Sugar Cane-based Biodegradable Water Bottle
- Coke Offers Completely Plant-based PET Bottle
- Edinburgh Inventor Develops Bottle that Disintegrates in Salt Water
- Plant-Based Drinks Sold in Plant-Based Bottle
- Lifeway's Planitful Bottles Made from Green Polyethylene
- NaturALL Bottle Alliance Focuses on Creating Bioplastic Bottles
- Danone and Nestle Waters Team Up to Commercialize 100% Plant-Based PET Bottle
- Bamboo-based Water Bottles Catch Attention
- Cove Develops 100% Biodegradable Water Bottle
- Nestl and Danimer Scientific Collaborate to Develop Marine Biodegradable Water Bottle Prototype
- Flax Bottle: An Eco-Friendly Option for Wine, Beer and Spirits
- Despite the Promise of Eco-friendly Bottles, Market Progress Remains Challenging
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- What is Eco-friendly Packaging?
- Eco Friendly Bottles
5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Eco Friendly Bottles Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
