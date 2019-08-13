Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Revenue is expected to reach US$4.83 Bn by 2023 - TMR

Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market to Witness Growth due to Stringent Environmental Regulations

/EIN News/ -- Albany, New York, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) finds the global sludge dewatering equipment market to showcase the presence of several key players. However, the market is dominated by top three businesses including Alfa Laval, Inc., Dewaco Ltd., and Bilfinger Water Technologies GmbH. These three companies collectively accounted for 55.37% of share in revenue in 2014 and among these Alfa Laval, Inc. held the leading place in the sludge dewatering equipment market in terms of revenue. The consolidation of the vendor landscape is leading to an increased entry threat in the sludge dewatering equipment market. However, growing industrialization globally is likely to offer opportunities for key players to expand their production capacities as well as innovation and new product development.

Enormous Production of Sludge Leads to Offer Growth Opportunities

Industrialization has led to an alarming production of sludge, thus creating concern among governmental and non-governmental bodies to secure the environment. Thus, these bodies are increasingly changing their guidelines and regulations for sludge treatment. These regulations are mandating industries to adopt sludge dewatering equipment across the industries. Additionally, the regulations imposed by the European Union are strict, which are encouraging adoption of advanced disposal of sludge and industrial water treatment practices. Similarly, in China, the regulations are stricter, which is augmenting demand for sludge dewatering equipment in the past few years. All-encompassing these factors, the sludge dewatering equipment market is likely to witness robust growth opportunities in the coming years.

TMR estimated that the global sludge dewatering equipment market stood at the value of US$3.3 Bn in 2016 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% during forecast period from 2015 to 2023. With this CAGR, the sludge dewatering equipment market is likely to reach US$4.83 Bn by the end of 2023. Regionally, Europe dominated the overall sludge dewatering equipment market and is estimated to retain its leadership in coming years by accounting 39.88% share in overall revenue of the market. The strict regulations and rising demand for the equipment from past few years, is likely to offer opportunities for growth. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a fast CAGR owing to changes in regulations coupled with industrialization leading to produce enormous amount of sludge in the region. China is estimated to hold a 73% share of the Asia Pacific demand for sludge dewatering equipment by 2023.

Shift towards Sustainable Development Drives Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Growth

Moving patterns toward the sustainable development and advancement will assume a crucial job in the extension of slime dewatering hardware market size. Expanding open mindfulness alongside stringent administrative models for the improved wellbeing and ecological assurance will essentially invigorate the business development. Moreover, reinforcing worldwide plans on water asset the board will emphatically affect the business scene.

Decreasing availability of water resources coupled with ageing wastewater treatment infrastructure is encouraging the adoption of the newer sludge dewatering equipment and is likely to be same in coming years. Infrastructural development and stringent regulatory norms are taking efforts to minimizing the disposal of harmful waste in minimum cost of sludge and associated wastewater treatment. This is will further push the industry growth in years to come. Rising industrial production along with urbanization is the key underlying factors, which are estimated to stimulate the product demand. As per the UN, urban population especially in the Asia Pacific is likely to exceed 55% in 2030. Thus, it will create more water and land scarcity. Thus, stringent regulations on wastewater discharge and sludge disposal standards coupled with limited availability of land is estimated to encourage growth of the global sludge dewatering equipment market.

This information is encompassed in the report by TMR, titled, “Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market (Application - Municipal Sludge and Industrial Sludge; Technology Segment - Belt Filter Press, Centrifuges, Rotator Disc Press, and Screw Press) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2015 - 2023”

For the study, the sludge dewatering equipment market has been segmented as follows:

Application

Municipal Sludge

Industrial Sludge

Technology Segment

Belt Filter Press

Centrifuges

Rotator Disc Press

Screw Press

Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China Japan Australia India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa



