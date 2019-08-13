ADVICS and Macnica Networks, Inc. Deploy FogHorn Edge Computing Software in Smart Factory Transition

$5B automotive brake system manufacturer deploys FogHorn Lightning™ Edge Computing Software Platform for real-time data processing, machine learning and AI

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FogHorn, a leading developer of intelligent edge computing software for industrial and commercial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, announced today ADVICS CO., LTD., working with Macnica Networks, Inc., has deployed FogHorn Lightning™ Edge Computing Software to provide onsite data processing, real-time analytics and ultimately machine learning and AI in its smart factory transition.



ADVICS supplies advanced, high-quality automotive brake systems and components globally. ADVICS partnered with Macnica Networks to digitize its manufacturing sites and integrate varied equipment data to enable edge-based real-time visualization and analytics of its manufacturing. The digital transformation has allowed ADVICS to identify production issues immediately and quickly determine the root cause therefore improving manufacturing efficiencies. Manual workloads surrounding data acquisition have also been significantly reduced, enabling operation leaders to spend more time on managing production.

“ADVICS digital transformation to a smart factory reflects their mission to contribute to the reliability of society by pursuing a better safety, environment and comfort through products that delight customers,” said Yuta Endo, vice president, general manager of business development and head of APAC operations at FogHorn. “We are excited to work with our partner, Macnica Networks, to help ADVICS enhance manufacturing efficiency. FogHorn Lightning is uniquely positioned to help companies transform streaming data into actionable, predictive insights right at the edge, providing real-time monitoring and diagnostics, streaming analytics, machine learning and operations optimization.”

FogHorn’s Lightning product portfolio brings a groundbreaking dimension to industrial IoT (IIoT) by embedding edge computing software locally, as close to the source of streaming sensor data as possible. A highly compact, advanced and feature-rich edge computing solution, FogHorn Lightning Edge platform delivers unprecedented low latency for onsite data processing and real-time analytics in addition to its machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

About ADVICS

ADVICS is one of the 13 major Aisin Group companies. The main business is the development, production and sales of automotive brake systems and parts that make up these systems. Since its inception in 2001, the pursuit of safety, the environment and comfort to the basic philosophy of Quality First, through the products that delight customers, and the mission is to contribute to a more secure society. In recent years, with the aim of improving safety performance such as active safety and advanced driving assistance systems, and environmental performance such as regenerative cooperative brake systems, ADVICS is challenging to develop new technologies.

About Macnica Networks

Macnica Networks Corporation is a member of the Macnica Group, a growing global technology distributor. The company has over 20 years of experience in product localization, sales and technical support of computer network equipment. It supplies a full line of leading-edge network appliances, software, telecom solutions to its customers, and consistently brings innovative new products to their portfolio. Macnica Networks provides a high level of comprehensive technical support and educational programs to assist their customers with their applications. Visit Macnica Networks at www.macnica.net and www.macnica.net/english .

About FogHorn

FogHorn is a leading developer of edge computing software for industrial and commercial IoT application solutions. FogHorn’s software platform brings the power of advanced analytics and machine learning to the on-premises edge environment enabling a new class of applications for advanced monitoring and diagnostics, machine performance optimization, proactive maintenance and operational intelligence use cases. FogHorn’s technology is ideally suited for OEMs, systems integrators and end customers in manufacturing, power and water, oil and gas, renewable energy, mining, transportation, healthcare, retail, as well as smart grid, smart city, smart building and connected vehicle applications. FogHorn and Lightning are trademarks of FogHorn Systems. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Kathleen See

foghorn@10fold.com

O: (415)800-5387



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.