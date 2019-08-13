Sonnenblick-Eichner Company Arranges $46,000,000 of First Mortgage Financing for Maison Dupuy, New Orleans, Louisiana

/EIN News/ -- BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonnenblick-Eichner Company announced today that it has arranged $46 million of interim first mortgage financing for the Maison Dupuy, a five-story, 200-room, full-service, boutique hotel located in the world famous French Quarter of downtown New Orleans, LA. Proceeds from the five-year non-recourse LIBOR-based loan will be utilized to pay off the existing indebtedness and provide funds for the renovation of the property.



The hotel is excellently located just two blocks off of Bourbon Street at the corner of Toulouse Street and Burgundy Street. The French Quarter is the center of New Orleans’ hospitality economy and among the world’s most recognized and popular tourist destinations. The hotel offers the highly-rated Bistreaux Restaurant and Bar, an oversized 4,088-square-foot interior courtyard, one of the largest in the French Quarter, an outdoor heated swimming pool and cabanas, fitness center, business center, and 4,173 square feet of meeting and banquet space. The hotel also includes 65 subterranean parking spaces, a rarity in the French Quarter.

“We were successful in attracting numerous competitive financing quotes from a variety of financial institutions for this opportunity. We ultimately funded the transaction with a global asset management company that has a dedicated real estate lending platform,” said Sonnenblick-Eichner Company Principal Elliot Eichner.

“New Orleans is a market where we have completed numerous transactions. We arranged financing for the Old 77 Hotel in the Warehouse District, the Mazarin Hotel in the French Quarter, and other properties including The Shops at Canal Place, the Doubletree by Hilton New Orleans, as well as the Courtyard by Marriott Downtown/Convention Center and the Springhill Suites Convention Center,” added Sonnenblick-Eichner Principal Patrick Brown.

