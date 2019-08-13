President sacks deputy governor of Cuanza Sul
In another decree, João Lourenço appointed Emilia Cambundo Tchinawalile António Salles Camuhoto for the position of Deputy Governor of Cuanza Sul for the Political, Social and Economic Sector.
