President sacks deputy governor of Cuanza Sul

ANGOLA, August 13 - Luanda- Angolan head of state João Lourenço Tuesday sacked Joaquim Ricardo de Almeida Júnior as Deputy Governor of the coastal Province of Cuanza Sul for the Political, Social and Economic Sector, according to the President?s Civil Affairs Office.,

In another decree, João Lourenço appointed Emilia Cambundo Tchinawalile António Salles Camuhoto for the position of Deputy Governor of Cuanza Sul for the Political, Social and Economic Sector.

