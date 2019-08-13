The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of VNTR, EROS, EQT and DBD

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR)

Class Period: (a) between August 2, 2017 and October 29, 2018, inclusive; (b) in or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or around August 3, 2017; and (c) in or traceable to the Company’s secondary public offering conducted on or around December 4, 2017.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Venator Materials PLC made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the fire damage at the Pori facility was far more extensive than disclosed to investors, rendering the facility beyond repair; (b) the true cost of the Pori facility fire exceeded $1 billion, hundreds of millions of dollars beyond the limits of the Company’s insurance policy; (c) the Company was paying rebuilding premiums, and thereby incurring tens of millions of dollars in additional costs, in a futile attempt to expedite the rehabilitation process; (d) Venator had lost, essentially without prospect of rehabilitation, 80% of the production capacity of the Pori facility, and thus lost a substantial portion of one of its largest revenue producing assets; and (e) the Company’s reported annual Titanium Dioxide production capacity had been inflated by approximately 104,000 metric tons, or 15%.

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS)

Class Period: July 28, 2017 to June 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2019

According to the complaint, Eros International Plc allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Eros and its executives engaged in a scheme to use related-party transactions to fabricate receivables that they reported in Eros’s public financial disclosures; (2) because of this scheme, Eros’s financial position was weaker than what the Company disclosed; (3) consequently, the Company’s Indian subsidiary, Eros International Media Ltd (“EIML”), missed loan payments and had its credit downgraded; and (4) due to the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Eros’s receivables, business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT)

Class Period: June 19, 2017 to October 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019

Throughout the class period, EQT Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) land acquired by the Rice Energy merger was not contiguous with the Company’s previously held acreage, which reduced the purported synergy benefits; (2) the purported longer lateral wells were not feasible because of intervening third-party parcels or prior drilling by EQT, Rice, or third parties; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD)

Class Period: February 14, 2017 to July 4, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 3, 2019

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) as a result of the Wincor acquisition and related integration, the Company was less focused on its core business; (2) the Company expected certain customers would not renew their service contracts (i.e. contract runoff); (3) the Company was not adequately prepared to staff service technicians; (4) as a result of the expected contract runoff, the Company would suffer a shortage of adequately trained service technicians; (5) as a result, the Company would suffer margin pressure in its services segment; (6) as a result of the foregoing, the Company would lose market share; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

