Bastion for Startups PR and Marketing Package Now Available Through Bastion Elevate and Bastion Rare

New Program Aims to Provide Startups with an Affordable Launch Solution for Visibility

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bastion Elevate , a full-service public relations and social media agency, and Bastion Rare , a fully-integrated digital marketing services company, announced today the “Bastion for Startup Launch Program” for Southern California startups looking for marketing and launch support. This program is tailored specifically for businesses that don’t have unlimited budgets to take on a traditional long-term retainer-based marketing program.



The Bastion for Startup Launch Program will consist of branding support, digital marketing support, SEO, SEM, a press release over a wire-service announcing the company, service or product, a press outreach blitz to targeted online and print media, plus a collection of social posts, complete with branded graphics. Key messaging and marketing consultants for launch are also included in the program.

Having experience working with Fortune 1000 companies, the Bastion Rare and Bastion Elevate teams are well-versed in the types of marketing channels a company needs to achieve success. With so many channels available to consumers as they make purchase decisions, navigating this complicated component of marketing is crucial for any start-up.

Any eligible company must be a startup and based in the Southern California region.

“We want to provide startup promotional options for companies looking to announce their product, service or company,” said Bastion Elevate CEO Shana Starr. “Having worked with many large brands and successful startups, we want to provide an exclusive, tailored service for the startup industry to encourage entrepreneurship in the Southern California area.”

Jeremiah Jacks, CEO of Bastion Rare, added, “It is important for us to make sure we are able to assist startup companies looking to come to market. We feel this startup package is a great option for companies that don’t quite have the marketing budget for a full long-term marketing program. We’re excited about this program and the opportunity to assist the startup community as entrepreneurs ourselves.”

Bastion Rare and Bastion Elevate are part of the Bastion Collective, a collection of service agencies working together to establish a new global agency model. Bastion Collective puts clients and employees first, delivering only world-class work. With a combined expertise in digital strategy, software engineering (Web and mobile development), digital marketing, branding, PR and social media, the Bastion team is ready to bring their expertise to the startup community with a package built just for them.

With experience in startups, technology, medical technology, consumer electronics, beauty/health products, finance and healthcare, the Bastion team is excited about this new offering and hopes to build relationships with companies looking to launch the next big idea.

For startups interested in learning more about this package, fill out the contact page at www.bastionelevate.com or www.bastionrare.com , or send an email to levelup@bastionelevate.com .

ABOUT BASTION COLLECTIVE

Bastion Collective is a unique group of leading marketing and communications businesses that offer a powerful mix of expertise. The interconnected agency network provides unmatched capabilities and support with communications teams that can provide service in tandem or independently based on the needs of the client. Bastion Collective is a global agency with offices in Los Angeles, Australia and Shanghai. In the USA, Bastion is comprised of integrated public relations and social media agency Bastion Elevate and digital agency Bastion Rare.

Media Contact:

Dave Feistel

Bastion Elevate (for Bastion Rare)

949-502-6200 ext. 224

dave@bastionelevate.com



