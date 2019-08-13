Command Alkon Named Great Supply Chain Partner for 2nd Consecutive Year

Selected for Helping Companies in Construction Transform Their Supply Chains with Best-of-Breed Technology

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, announces being named a 2019 Great Supply Chain Partner. SupplyChainBrain has maintained a tradition of celebrating 100 Great Supply Chain Partners for seventeen consecutive years. Command Alkon was selected from nominations submitted by customers for the award based on their innovative technologies and excellent services that deliver value across clients’ Heavy Building Materials supply chains.



“Being recognized as a Great Supply Chain Partner by many of our customers is a fantastic honor, and we are grateful to those who took the time to nominate us for this prestigious award,” said Ed Rusch, Vice President of Marketing at Command Alkon. “We at Command Alkon are privileged to help guide the digital journey of our industry heroes; supporting them with next-gen solutions that automate key business processes and deliver entirely new opportunities for real-time visibility, value capture, and operational insights.”

“For seventeen years running, SupplyChainBrain has published our much-anticipated list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners — a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services. Our six-month online poll of supply chain professionals requires a qualified response, asking them to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made a significant impact on their company’s efficiency, customer service and overall supply chain performance. This year’s field of nominees was competitive and inspiring – coming from all sectors of supply chain management. Command Alkon should be proud to be named amongst the 100 Great! Command Alkon will appear in the 2019 October issue of SupplyChainBrain magazine as an honored member of this year’s 100 Great Supply Chain Partners,” said Brad Berger, Publisher, SupplyChainBrain.

Construction’s Heavy Work Community is quickly realizing the need for digitalization in order to streamline operations, create greater efficiency, attract top talent, and rise above the competition. With customer requirements becoming more demanding and challenges from tariffs, global competition, and economic uncertainty, companies need new ways of working within their supply chains to succeed. Command Alkon’s next-generation, cloud-based Supplier Collaboration Platform equips companies to transform their businesses through greater productivity, community connectivity, and faster decision-making.

The 100 Great Supply Chain Partners Award recognizes 100 suppliers who have been instrumental in helping manufacturers and retailers with their quest for supply chain excellence. This year, SupplyChainBrain received nominations for supply chain solutions companies of all sizes and industries — who not only solved real-world issues but exceeded their contractual obligations. One of the comments from a Command Alkon submission stated, “Our business is more profitable now and we understand it much better.”

