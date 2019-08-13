Investment Management Outsourcing Improves Financial Advisers’ Business Performance and Capacity, Reduces Stress, AssetMark Survey Finds

/EIN News/ -- CONCORD, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Client engagement, personal income and individual stress levels are all positively impacted when financial advisers outsource their investment management, according to a new study commissioned and released by AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc., a leading provider of innovative investment and technology solutions. The 2019 Impact of Outsourcing Study was conducted by independent market research firm Q8 Research, LLC using a quantitative online survey of 702 financial advisors across the nation.



The study shows a strong connection between outsourcing and enhanced business outcomes: more than two-thirds of advisers report that outsourcing helps them acquire new clients, and 98 percent of advisers agree that outsourcing allows them to deliver better investment solutions. Financial advisers also report that outsourcing enables them to serve more clients and provide a more consistent approach across their business. Furthermore, 87 percent of advisers agree that the benefits of outsourcing investment management have met or exceeded their expectations.

“Prior to this study, there had been little documented evidence of how outsourcing positively impacts financial advisers,” said Natalie Wolfsen, Chief Solutions Officer at AssetMark. “In today’s competitive landscape, outsourcing enables advisers to increase capacity, gain scale and enhance their personal wellbeing – all while staying on top of a shifting regulatory landscape.”

Key findings of the study include:

86 percent of outsourcing advisers agree that outsourcing has made them more successful and 78 percent wish they had started outsourcing sooner

79 percent of outsourcing advisers plan to increase the percentage of assets they outsource

84 percent of advisers noted that outsourcing enabled greater oversight of portfolios

Outsourcing 20 to 49 percent of assets enabled advisers to save an average of 5.8 hours per week

The study analyzed responses from 702 financial advisors, 560 of whom delegate a portion of their investment management to a third party and 142 of whom do not currently outsource any investment management. Additional qualitative metrics were derived from in-depth interviews with advisers who outsource more than 20 percent of their investment management services. A full copy of the report can be found at assetmark.com/outsourcing .

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisers and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment adviser subsidiary registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service and curated investment platform solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisers and their clients. AssetMark had an estimated $56 billion in platform assets as of June 30, 2019 and has a history of innovation spanning more than 20 years.

