Intrado Announces Second Annual Digital Media Client Summit

“Telling Y/Our Story” to be held September 18-19, 2019 in New York City with dual city broadcast of PR measurement panel streamed live from London, UK

/EIN News/ -- OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado, a leading technology enablement company, presents “Telling Y/Our Story,” its annual two-day event for Digital Media clients. This year’s summit includes a diverse agenda of practical topics for communications professionals, including content marketing, multi-channel engagement, measurement and ROI, referral marketing and more.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by selecting the image or link below.

“This summit gives our team an unparalleled opportunity to spend time with clients in an intimate and interactive setting,” said Ben Chodor, President of Intrado Digital Media. “We get to understand clients’ communications challenges and how they use technology to drive success for their business. Our programming is based directly on client input, and I have no doubt this year’s summit will be even more rewarding than last year’s.”

“Telling Y/Our Story” includes a mix of expert-led “IntradoTalks,” interactive panel discussions and peer-to-peer networking designed to equip attendees with relevant use cases and best practices on a variety of business-impacting issues and trends in employee engagement, customer acquisition and retention, investor communications and public relations.

Highlights include:

Tools & Techniques for Mastering Social Listening

Making Meaningful Connections with Multi-Channel Engagement

The Growing Importance of Video in Investor Relations

Using Data to Understand the Customer Journey

Relationship Marketing to Drive Engagement & Acquisition

New this year will be a session streamed live from the Intrado office in London, UK. “The Growing Importance of Measurement in Public Relations” will feature panelists in New York and London, with summit attendees in both locations able to participate in the dual-city event.

The summit also provides an opportunity for clients to hear first hand about the evolution of Intrado’s Digital Media business following the recent rebrand of West to Intrado, and its latest strategic acquisitions, including Ambassador, Notified and INXPO.

More information about the event and registration can be found on the “Telling Y/Our Story” website.

About Intrado

Intrado, formerly West, is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com .

Contact Dave Pleiss, Investor Relations DMPleiss@west.com 402.716.6578



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.