Delaying Unauthorized Entry To Schools May Save Lives

Nonprofit Offers Guide On Securing School Exteriors

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- School intruders intent on harm is a community-wide concern and delaying their entry with Security Window Films on windows and doors may buy time to allow for more response time and save lives, according to the nonprofit International Window Film Association ( IWFA ) .



“Recent school shootings reveal plain or tempered glass doors and windows are often the point of entry that is breached by intruders ready to do harm,” said Darrell Smith, executive director of the IWFA. “All glass doors and windows on the ground level need to be evaluated with an eye toward security to protect everyone inside.”

The IWFA has published a free, downloadable guide at www.iwfa.com/consumers under the Literature tab that states what Security Window Film can and cannot do. No Security Window Film known to the IWFA will make glass bulletproof. Any claim to the contrary should be brought to the attention of the IWFA.

Security Window Films are an option for any structurally sound window. The application of Security Window Film may not prevent the entry of a high velocity projectile such as a bullet, but it may increase security by holding the glass together and reducing spalling and total window failure.

The average U.S. public school is more than 40 years old, and most have not had a major renovation in 12 years, states the U.S. Department of Education. This leaves a majority of school leaders looking to improve security within the constraints of the annual budget.

When designed to save energy, Security Window Films may reduce solar heat gain by as much as 80 percent. For energy savings and return on investment, they are proven to be the most cost-effective solution with a payback period in many instances of less than five years. This benefit is likely to offset much of the capital costs of adding Security Window Film to a school.

About The International Window Film Association

The International Window Film Association ( IWFA ) (www.iwfa.com) is a nonprofit industry body of window film dealers, distributors, and manufacturers that facilitates the growth of the window film industry through education, research, advocacy and public awareness. Like us on Facebook , follow us on Twitter and see more information on YouTube .

Media Contact:

Steve Capoccia

Special Public Communications

617-372-1539

spc@spcoms.com

Security Window Films and Schools: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8a8c659c-2320-4417-86b8-13339bd1c400







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.