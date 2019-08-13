Global Interior Doors Market to Reach $85.41 Billion by 2025 at 6.3% CAGR: Says AMR

Growth in real estate industry, replacement market, and increasing urbanization worldwide spur the growth of the global interior doors market. The swinging segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2017. On the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific region would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the global interior doors market was estimated at $52.61 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $85.41 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, top investment pockets, and changing market trends.

Growth in the real estate industry, replacement market, and rising urbanization worldwide drive the growth of the global interior doors market. On the other hand, the high cost of eco-friendly products restrains the growth to some extent. However, an increase in demand for energy-efficient interior doors is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.

The glass segment to retain its lion’s share until 2025-

Based on material, the glass segment accounted for more than one-fifth of the total market share in 2017 and is anticipated to dominate throughout the study period. The fiberboard segment, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.9% through 2018–2025.

The swinging segment to lead the trail by 2025-

Based on the mechanism, the swinging segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2017 and is expected to rule the roost during the study period. Simultaneously, the revolving & others segment is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.6% throughout the estimated period.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance during 2018–2025-

Based on geography, the Asia-Pacific region held the highest share in 2017, generating more than half of the total market. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Frontrunners in the industry-

The key players analyzed in the report include Bayer Built WoodWorks Inc., Colonial Elegance Inc., Concept SGA., Artisan Hardware, Rustica Hardware, Contractors Wadrobe, Jeld-Wen Holding Inc., Chaparral Doors, Masonite International Corporation, and Simpson Door Company. These players have adhered to different strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and others to heighten their stand in the market.

