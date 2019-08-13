Global Digital Signature Market to Reach $3.44 Billion by 2022 at 30.0% CAGR: Says AMR

Greater operational efficiency leading to reduction in costs, high acceptance of digital signatures in internal processes or communication in enterprises, and increase in the need for data security & authentication owing to rise in cyber-attacks propel the growth of the global digital signature market. The software segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2015. On the other hand, the market across North America garnered the major share in 2015.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the global digital signature market was estimated at $517 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $3.44 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 30.0% from 2016 to 2022. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, top investment pockets, and changing market trends.

Enhanced operational efficiency leading to a reduction in costs, high acceptance of digital signatures in internal processes or communication in enterprises, and surge in the need for data security & authentication owing to increase in cyber attacks propel the growth of the global digital signature market. On the other hand, resistance in variation of existing applications or systems hampers the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, high-end innovation in technology, increase in adoption of cloud-based solutions, and new legislation promoting the use of digital signature is expected to create multiple opportunities for the key players in the industry.

The software segment to retain its lion’s share till 2022-

Based on component, the software segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2015 and is expected to dominate throughout the estimated period. The same segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 30.7% by 2022.

The cloud-based segment to lead the trail by 2022-

Based on the deployment type, the cloud-based segment contributed to two-thirds of the total market share in 2015. The same segment would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 30.7% throughout the forecast period.

North America to maintain its dominance during 2016–2022-

Based on geography, the North America region held the major share in 2015, generating nearly two-fifths of the total market. Europe, on the other hand, is predicted to showcase the fastest CAGR of 31.3% during the study period.

Frontrunners in the industry-

The key players analyzed in the market report have adhered to different strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and others to heighten their stand in the market.

