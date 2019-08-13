Cleveland Clinic and Bravo Collaborate to Offer Wellness Program to Employers Nationwide

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleveland Clinic and Bravo Wellness are collaborating to bring resources for employee wellness to employers and health plans nationwide.



“After 10 years of innovation and data-driven adjustments, we are seeing consistent and predictable positive results from our employee wellness program,” said Linda McHugh, Cleveland Clinic Chief Human Resource Officer. “It’s truly both an art and science, but when you take the time to do it right, it’s a win/win for the employees and the organization.”

Cleveland Clinic’s employee wellness program combines a supportive culture and financial incentives with the establishment of a strong primary care relationship. Employees can participate either by maintaining good health or by completing condition management programs. A proprietary algorithm determines the care path and resources each employee may need, including email-based coaching and “Stress Free Now” curriculum.

“Our health benefits cost trend is 66% lower than the national average trend over the past nine years, and since 2013 our average annual-claims trend is under 1% per member per month,” McHugh said. “This bend in our trend equates to more than $848 million dollars of cost avoidance over the span of the program. It’s no coincidence that in this same timeframe, enrollment in chronic care programs jumped from 9% in 2007 to 55% in 2017.”

The collaboration between Cleveland Clinic and Bravo Wellness will empower organizations with an employee wellness program consisting of health risk prevention, chronic condition management, employee engagement strategies and clinically-validated data and insights. The incentives drive primary care engagement, motivate the healthy to stay healthy and encourage those with health risks to enroll in unique personalized coaching programs. Those who enroll in Cleveland Clinic’s email-based coaching record an impressive average of 46 interactions with their coach in a four-month period.

“Bravo is truly honored to partner with Cleveland Clinic in bringing effective solutions to companies across the nation,” says Jim Pshock, Bravo founder and CEO. “We are philosophically aligned and have seen the most impressive health improvement results among our one million-plus members when a comprehensive program that includes evidence-based support like the Cleveland Clinic’s eCoaching resources is engaged. The combination of world-class wellness from Cleveland Clinic with Bravo’s expertise in compliance, communications,creative incentive plan design management, data analytics and customer service is a game-changer in the employee wellness space.

“Employers are tired of trying the ‘flavor of the month’ app or group wellness challenge only to see programs fizzle out and have no measurable impact,” Pshock added. “Sustainable change takes a real plan and a proven strategy. We’re excited to help employees across the nation reap the health and wealth benefits Cleveland Clinic’s programs inspire.”

Although geared toward employers with 20,000 or more employees, Bravo has versions of the program available for employers with as few as 250 employees. Contact Bravo today at 877.662.7286 or visit www.bravowell.com/ClevelandClinic to learn more.

About Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Cleveland Clinic has pioneered many medical breakthroughs, including coronary artery bypass surgery and the first face transplant in the United States. U.S. News & World Report consistently names Cleveland Clinic as one of the nation’s best hospitals in its annual “America’s Best Hospitals” survey. Among Cleveland Clinic’s 66,000 employees are more than 4,200 salaried physicians and researchers and 16,600 nurses, representing 140 medical specialties and subspecialties. Cleveland Clinic’s health system includes a 165-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland, 11 regional hospitals in northeast Ohio, more than 180 northern Ohio outpatient locations – including 18 full-service family health centers and three health and wellness centers – and locations in southeast Florida; Las Vegas, Nev.; Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and London, England. In 2018, there were 7.9 million total outpatient visits, 238,000 hospital admissions and observations, and 220,000 surgical cases throughout Cleveland Clinic’s health system. Patients came for treatment from every state and 185 countries. Visit us at clevelandclinic.org . Follow us at twitter.com/CCforMedia and twitter.com/ClevelandClinic . News and resources available at newsroom.clevelandclinic.org.

About Bravo

Founded in 2008, Bravo is a national provider of employee well-being solutions that empower employers and health plans with configurable wellness plans that strengthen employee benefits and drive down the long-term claims trend. Their data-driven approach has established proven models for controlling rising healthcare costs, inspiring personal improvement and attracting/retaining top talent. For more information, visit www.bravowell.com .

For more information, please contact:

Bravo Marketing at 877.662.7286



