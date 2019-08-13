Owners.com Agents Receive Best of Zillow Award

Selected for exceptional customer service determined by customer feedback

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owners.com , a leading technology and customer-focused real estate brokerage, announced today that select agents in both its Atlanta and Chicago markets have been awarded the “Best of Zillow” as determined by customer feedback. This award recognizes agents who provided exceptional customer service based on Zillow’s Customer Experience Score, a data-driven scoring system that rewards agents who continuously receive positive customer feedback. The Best of Zillow award provides Owners.com agents within these cities the distinct opportunity to be part of an elite group of agents who go above and beyond to satisfy their customers.



“We are truly honored to have both Atlanta and Chicago-based agents receive the Best of Zillow award and to be recognized for the exceptional customer service they provide their clients,” said Dan Maloney, Vice President, National Sales at Owners.com . “Client satisfaction is our top priority at Owners.com, and that’s why the brokerage and our agents continuously innovate to deliver a white glove level of service through both the Owners.com technology and the local expertise they are able to offer their clients throughout their real estate journey. Our agents are committed to creating highly personalized, positive experiences for our customers and this award is a true testament to their hard work and dedication to putting our customers first.”



