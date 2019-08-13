New Holland, Farmers Edge, Conservis focus talk technology in Ag

Former ‘The Voice’ contestant Josh Gallagher also appears on Episode 16 Fastline Fast Track

/EIN News/ -- Bruckner, Kentucky, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The use of technology and connectivity in agriculture is a hot topic, and Fastline Fast Track, a bi-weekly podcast, spoke with representatives of three major industry players for Episode 16, recorded at the AAEA the Ag Communicators Network convention in Minneapolis.

Representatives from New Holland Agriculture, Farmers Edge and Conservis joined Brent Adams, host, on the program.

In 2020, equipment manufacturer New Holland will celebrate its 125th anniversary, but the company will kick off the party later this month at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Illinois.

In advance of that celebration, Luke Zerby, Brand Marketing Manager, Precision Land Management, and Christine Chleboun, Director of Commercial Marketing, joined Fastline Fast Track’s Brent Adams to talk about the company’s rich history, as well as some of its latest product innovations.

“The use of data is driving many of the decisions being made on the farm today,” Adams said. “Farmers are making decisions about where and when to place seed, fertilizer and water based on detailed data they are receiving from satellites and sensors. This eliminates input waste and potentially increases yield, translating into a healthy return on investment.”

On the episode, Wendy Elias-Gagnon, Communications & Digital Engagement Manager for Winnipeg-based Farmers Edge and Patrick Christie, Chairman and CEO of Minneapolis-based Conservis discussed their proprietary technologies, which help farmers understand their soil conditions, input impacts, weather and other factors that will help them understand in real time whether their field is making or losing money.

In addition to the agricultural guests, Adams chats with up-and-coming country music star Josh Gallagher, a contestant on Season 11 of NBC’s “The Voice.” In a segment recorded at the legendary Ernest Tubb Record Shop in Nashville, Tennessee, Gallagher also performs three songs from his new self-titled EP, including his current single, “Look At Me Now.”

About Fastline Fast Track

Fastline Fast Track is the 2019 AAEA the Ag Communicators Network Podcast of the Year. The podcast is a bi-weekly show, produced by Fastline Media Group and hosted by Brent Adams, that can be found at www.fastline.com/podcast/fast-track. It also is available at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and TuneIn and iHeart Radio. It is aimed at helping people in the agricultural community understand important industry issues, make informed equipment purchases and find innovative ways to save time and money. In additional to agricultural topics, Fastline Fast Track includes country living features and the best in traditional country music, presented by the historic Ernest Tubb Record Shop, 417 Broadway, Nashville, Tennessee.

About Brent Adams

Brent Adams is the Director of Content for Fastline Media Group. He is an award-winning, 24-year veteran, broadcaster, print journalist and public relations professional. He has worked in television and radio in Louisville, Kentucky, and as an editor for print publications in Louisville, Kentucky, and Indianapolis, Indiana. He also has served as Director of Public Relations and Broadcasting for the Louisville Fire and Kentucky Xtreme indoor football teams, for the Ernest Tubb Midnite Jamboree Association in Nashville, Tennessee, and for various Nashville-based country music artists.

About Fastline Media Group

Fastline Media Group has grown from a traditional magazine and print business to a full-service digital and data-centered operation that provides mixed marketing solutions to the agriculture and related industries. The company produces 22 farm industry catalogs, digitally and in print, across the United States. Fastline also owns i3 Digital Agency, MCW Printing and provides marketing and business intelligence to the agriculture and related industries.

