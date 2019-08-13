Feedvisor unveils first and only AI-based, dynamic pricing technology for brands and private labels on Amazon

The solution arms clients with a comprehensive, continuous analysis of their competition

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feedvisor, the “AI-first” optimization and intelligence platform for large sellers and brands on Amazon, today unveiled its ProductSphereᵀᴹ pricing technology, the first price optimization solution for brands and private labels competing in Amazon’s dynamic arena.

With this addition to its integrated, end-to-end platform, Feedvisor is now the first and only company providing dynamic, real-time pricing based on a 360-degree view of each product’s unique competitive landscape. Key features of the ProductSphereᵀᴹ technology include:

Competitor mapping by SKU: Machine-learning algorithms map relevant competing products for each product in a client’s catalog, as well as complementary and substitute products

Strategy-driven algorithms : Set a business strategy for each individual product to optimize performance based on target objectives like revenue, profit, or liquidation

: Set a business strategy for each individual product to optimize performance based on target objectives like revenue, profit, or liquidation Real-time price optimization: Patent-pending machine-learning algorithms continuously search for the optimal price point and make real-time adjustments, enabling clients to achieve their target business strategy

“Until now, pricing technology could only be used by resellers competing for Amazon’s Buy Box. Without the right tools to support their needs, many brands and private label sellers have avoided dynamic pricing because they fear the unknown,” said Victor Rosenman, CEO, Feedvisor. “We designed our ProductSphereᵀᴹ pricing technology to enable brands and private labels to effectively outpace the competition on Amazon. Feedvisor clients who have implemented the technology have seen a 30 percent average uplift in profit contribution dollars and a 27 percent average increase in sales revenue.”

This launch comes in response to the industry’s growing interest in private labels and brands migrating to the marketplace. According to Feedvisor’s State of the Amazon Marketplace 2019 report, launching new private label brands is a 2019 business goal for nearly one-third of sellers (32 percent). Further, more than half of current Amazon sellers (62 percent) already have private labels in their catalogs, and one-quarter (25 percent) are exclusively selling private label products at this time.

“With Feedvisor’s ProductSphereᵀᴹ pricing technology, brands and private labels are finally able to win against competing brands by dynamically pricing their inventory according to their business goals,” said Dani Nadel, President and Chief Operating Officer, Feedvisor. “With our ProductSphereᵀᴹ technology operating alongside our advertising optimization platform, our customers have a competitive edge from discovery to conversion, enabling them to optimize end-to-end performance on Amazon through one integrated platform.”

In addition to its pricing capabilities, Feedvisor’s platform provides holistic support across the countless variables that influence success on Amazon, from operational intelligence and inventory insights to strategic advertising and brand management. The company’s team of Amazon experts is actively managing 7.5 million products on Amazon, accounting for more than $2 billion in annual sales.

Feedvisor’s ProductSphereᵀᴹ pricing technology is now available. For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit https://fdvsr.com/ProductSphere.

About Feedvisor

Feedvisor is the “AI-first” optimization and intelligence platform for large sellers and brands on Amazon. Feedvisor’s proven technology and deep Amazon expertise draws insights from the myriad of data streams from the Amazon Marketplace and customers’ business operations, and provides personalized, actionable, real-time decisions that maximize profitability and drive overall business growth. For more information about Feedvisor, visit feedvisor.com.

