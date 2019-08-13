Imprivata Complements Microsoft Azure Experience with Day One Identity Management

Imprivata Identity Governance is the front door to a secure and compliant digital identity strategy

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imprivata® , the healthcare IT security company, today introduced Imprivata Identity Governance as the first step in enabling end-to-end Healthcare Identity and Access Management (IAM) with Microsoft Azure Active Directory. Imprivata Identity Governance delivers a new level of security and compliance to healthcare organizations by ensuring the right users have the right access to the right on-premises and cloud applications, and the audit trail to prove it.



Imprivata Identity Governance now allows joint healthcare customers of Microsoft and Imprivata to manage the provisioning, tracking, and de-provisioning of their users in their hybrid on-premises and cloud environments. From a security perspective, the combined solutions ensure clinical access governance for cloud and healthcare applications with compliance reporting capabilities.

“As organizations manage healthcare users in their environments and extend their on-premises Active Directory to the cloud with Microsoft Azure Active Directory, this integration now provides a comprehensive solution for completing the first step in the IAM process: certifying the right users have the right access to the right applications that work on both modern and traditional endpoints,” said Wes Wright, Chief Technology Officer at Imprivata. “This not only enables a smooth transition as our joint customers progress in their digital transformations, but also advances security by supporting compliance with government regulations and streamlining the auditing process.”

Alex Simons, Corporate VP of Program Management at Microsoft, said, “Through our collaboration with Imprivata, especially with the deep integrations Imprivata has with EHRs, we can now offer our healthcare customers an end-to-end solution that extends Microsoft’s hybrid identity and access management platform with healthcare-focused role-based access controls, automated provisioning and de-provisioning, streamlined auditing processes, and analytics that enable faster evaluation and remediation.”

Once users are on-boarded with Imprivata Identity Governance and Azure Active Directory, they have all the right tools in place from the start. Healthcare Seamless SSO, another Imprivata and Microsoft Azure Active Directory integration, can enable passwordless access to all applications with the simple tap of a badge. This combined with other Imprivata workflows including electronic prescribing for controlled substances (EPCS) delivers a complete solution for complying with HIPAA and DEA requirements while ensuring a fast, seamless workflow for providers, which is especially important given the increasing state, federal, and industry requirements for EPCS .

For more information on how Imprivata and Microsoft are working together to remove barriers to embracing digital transformation technologies across a healthcare organization, visit https://www.imprivata.com/microsoft-insights .

About Imprivata

Imprivata®, the healthcare IT security company, provides healthcare organizations globally with a security and identity platform that delivers ubiquitous access, positive identity management, and multifactor authentication. Imprivata enables healthcare securely by establishing trust between people, technology, and information to address critical compliance and security challenges while improving productivity and the patient experience. For more information, please visit www.imprivata.com.

Media Contact:

Kerry Pillion

781-761-1452

kpillion@imprivata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.