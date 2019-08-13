Purpose drives Profit: The new success framework for business

Lakshmi Narayanan, Founder, GITA Fund

Top innovators share their perspective at the Harvard Club's Global Investors Meet in New York

NEW YORK, USA, August 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York City witnessed an interesting debate around “Purpose over profit in business” at the prestigious Investments Convention held at Harvard Club. Top global innovators shared their perspectives with over 300 investors around the world attending the convention in April this year. This convention was a part of the global investors meet kick-off by Bervann Capital scheduled on Monday, August 19th, 2019, at the most sought after New York metropolitan club.Bervann Capital brings together philanthropists, impact investors, family offices, entrepreneurs, and consular generals of various countries to the financial capital of the world every year as part of this annual gathering. Top innovators from Japan, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, UK, Switzerland, Brazil, and the Middle East participate in this convention.“In today’s world, investment opportunities are beyond geography or industry. NYC being the financial capital, attracts all types of investors and investments. Bervann takes pleasure in hosting the yearly investors meet and open doors for the relationship building through these Gala events. We strongly believe and advocate “Network is the most valuable currency in any business”. We provide that platform for global investment houses in New York. The August 19th event focuses highly on the power of networking in the flat world” said Val, Senior Vice President, Bervann Capital. Lakshmi Narayanan , an impact investor and the founder of the US-based Tech Innovation Global Fund and Singapore based GITA Fund , advocated how the 5P’s for business provides the success framework both investors and Entrepreneurs.Watch Lakshmi sharing his insights on this new 5P framework here: https://youtu.be/yHWErpVuJn0 Lakshmi shared his insights from years of investment and entrepreneurial experience - “Most of the time entrepreneurs chase profit, they need to change the approach and instead choose to go behind the purpose. Funds are designed over a purpose, and successful funds are purpose-driven. Three things unite people - Purpose, Vision, and Tradition. If we get the purpose right, people will follow, and the right people will set the best processes. If the purpose, people and processes are right, by default it will lead to the best products and will drive better profits. Bigger the purpose – better the profits.”Lakshmi went on to add - “Its the purpose of giving back, the purpose of sharing and growing together, the purpose of Co-learning and Co-creating what brings the investors community around the world to Bervann Capital event in NYC”.Francisco Sanchez, former Undersecretary of International Trade, US-Department of Commerce during the Obama administration was quoted “It’s the purpose of changing peoples lives made his whole life in public service meaningful”.Cecila Chen, Tech investor and a seasoned entrepreneur, philanthropist from Hong Kong and the United States said - “Her contribution is always on measuring the human impact than the financial returns.”Ambassador for Kosava Teuta emphasized - “World needs more of purpose-driven entrepreneurs and business ventures, as a newborn country with just ten years since its independence, they welcome entrepreneurs around the world to set up their ventures in the Republic of Kosova.”

Lakshmi Narayanan at Harvard Club's Global Investors Meet in New York



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.