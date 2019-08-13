To 10G and Beyond! Calix everyPON Strategy Delivers the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Solutions for Advanced Subscriber Services

Calix extends its market leadership by expanding the only portfolio of solutions built on software platforms designed to deliver the bandwidth-intensive services of tomorrow—today

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced major enhancements to its everyPON strategy, delivering new 10G solutions for its market-leading AXOS® and EXOS platforms. Now communications service providers (CSPs) of all sizes can leverage Calix Cloud® to identify subscribers who would benefit from multi-gigabit services and deploy the Passive Optical Network (PON) technologies of their choice on a single system or network to meet subscriber demand. AXOS is the only access platform with a portfolio of systems that will power networks built on all PON technology—GPON, XGS-PON, 10G EPON, and NG-PON2. Thanks to the Calix everyPON strategy, service providers are not limited to choosing a specific PON technology to deliver the 10G services that run on these systems. With AXOS, they can future-proof their fiber networks and deploy the right technology at the right time to optimize their capital investments.



The adoption of data-intensive applications like cloud gaming and remote worker high-definition video conferencing are driving the demand for 10G services. According to the latest Global Market Share Report for GPON and 10GPON from Broadbandtrends, at the end of Q1 2019, Calix platforms and systems represented nearly 40 percent of global 10G purchases. This is more than twice the share of the number two technology provider. Calix’s market leadership results from of our commitment to delivering 10G solutions that eliminate the need for CSPs to lock themselves into any one PON technology and enables CSPs to invest in multi-gigabit services for both existing and future networks.

Relevant Calix solutions include:

Calix Cloud – A unique analytics platform that enables CSPs to mine subscriber behavioral and network data to understand the needs of individual subscribers so they can invest when and where there is actual demand for 10G services.

– A unique analytics platform that enables CSPs to mine subscriber behavioral and network data to understand the needs of individual subscribers so they can invest when and where there is demand for 10G services. AXOS systems – With the addition of the E3-2 XGS-PON module , XGS based services can now be delivered from any AXOS system. Thanks to its modular architecture and hardware independence, AXOS delivers common operating procedures that simplify CSP operations and enable them to run any PON technology on a single network while delivering 10G services from virtually any location.

– With the addition of the , XGS based services can now be delivered from any AXOS system. Thanks to its modular architecture and hardware independence, AXOS delivers common operating procedures that simplify CSP operations and enable them to run any PON technology on a single network while delivering 10G services from virtually any location. EXOS systems – With the addition of the GigaProX business ONU for 10G business services to our EXOS portfolio, Calix now offers the most comprehensive end-to-end XGS solution set in the world. With the addition of the GP1200NG , any CSP can embrace NG-PON2 and begin deploying the converged network of the future today. By pairing any of our EXOS 10G ONUs with our EXOS Smart Home Systems , CSPs can elevate their services to meet new and emerging subscriber demands.

“Service providers are already facing ever-increasing bandwidth demand from their subscribers, and upcoming applications such as 5G and cloud-based gaming and streaming platforms, are going to increase demand further,” said Julie Kunstler, principal analyst, network infrastructure and software for Ovum. “They recognize the need to move to 10G and beyond, but that migration comes at a cost and one size does not fit every subscriber—especially over time. Service providers must have visibility and analytics to monitor and meet the evolving behaviors and usage patterns of their subscribers. They must meet these requirements without costly network changes. Calix’s EXOS and AXOS provide a comprehensive set of solutions, enabling service providers to support changing and increasing bandwidth patterns, meeting quality of experience expectations while achieving network future proofing.”

Calix has aligned a comprehensive set of capabilities to help CSPs maximize the return on their network investments. Calix Marketing Cloud gives CSPs the insights they need to understand subscriber usage patterns and behaviors. Once CSPs understand subscriber demand, they can choose the appropriate AXOS systems and PON technologies for their network. Progressive CSPs are also deploying EXOS systems that are designed to deliver next generation subscriber services that exploit high-bandwidth networks. As the market leader in 10G services, Calix is helping hundreds of CSPs evaluate their network strategy and investment. The Calix Services team can help any CSP plan, deploy, operate, and monitor their next generation network.

“Many in our industry are talking about 10G PON technologies. Typically, they are providing guidance that simply doesn’t align with a winning long-term strategy for CSPs,” said Michel Langlois, chief development officer for Calix. “Communications service providers must build their networks to address their unique requirements including business strategy, geography, type of traffic, number of subscribers, and usage patterns. These needs are constantly changing. Betting your network strategy on any one specific PON technology ensures a certain outcome – you will be rebuilding your network again in the future. Calix is committed to helping our customers build the last network they will ever need. Our latest announcements demonstrate that we are committed to delivering flexible solutions that give all of our customers the freedom to choose multiple PON technologies. All of our 10G solutions can easily scale up to create a future-proof network that addresses subscriber needs today and tomorrow.”

For more information on Calix solutions for everyPON, visit our new 10G web page . For a more in-depth experience with industry experts and your peers, join us at Calix ConneXions 2019 . Registration is now open for the industry’s premier Innovation and User Conference, taking place October 26-29, 2019 at the Wynn in Las Vegas.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems, and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Our platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart home and business into new revenue streams.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

