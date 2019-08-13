Bragg Gaming’s GiveMeSport Launches Redesigned Web Platform

Leading sport publisher prioritizes user experience with enhanced content and new lightning-fast site

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is pleased to announce that subsidiary and leading sport media outlet GiveMeSport (GMS) has launched an entirely re-designed web platform. The newly launched site is the culmination of the strategic restructure that GMS undertook in the first half of the year, and is designed to optimize the new content-rich editorial direction of the global platform.



“This was a complete overhaul of the GiveMeSport platform, from the bottom up,” said Rick Waterlow, Managing Director of GiveMeSport. “We reached out to our top fans and asked them what they wanted to see in their sports news, and then developed an entirely new editorial strategy and platform to respond to their feedback. We also prioritized the speed of the new platform and optimized for mobile – no more waiting for video and enhanced content to load.”

The updated editorial strategy was implemented over the first half of 2019, and readers quickly responded to the new approach. GMS now reaches more than 95 million unique users monthly (July 2019) across platforms compared to 29 million in January 2019, an increase of 221 per cent. Facebook video views have increased by 168 per cent year to date, and has seen a 294 per cent jump in Facebook video interactions. The GMS Instagram following has increased by more than 53 per cent over the year and the GMS Twitter following has grown by more than 15 per cent over the same period

“Our readers are knowledgeable sports fans and want to read insightful content that provides in-depth analysis of a wide range of sports,” added Waterlow. “They also want a variety of formats – from short humorous pieces to more serious, in-depth articles that tackle the difficult issues within the sports world. We’ve completely re-designed our editorial process to create content that readers want to read and engage with, and which encourages people to return to the site regularly. Our goal is to deliver a top-notch experience.”

GMS also launched GiveMeSport Women earlier in the year, responding to the increased demand for women’s sport coverage. Headed by renowned sports journalist Benny Bonsu, GMSW includes one of the widest ranges of women’s sport coverage in the world and provides up to the minute breaking news and in-depth features.

About GiveMeSport

GiveMeSport is a content-first media company that brings you the sporting moments that matter, from hard hitting untold stories and breaking news to the funnier side of sport. GiveMeSport is a member of the Bragg Gaming Group.

About Bragg Gaming

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg’s portfolio includes ORYX Gaming , an innovative B2B gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator and GIVEMESPORT , a top sports media outlet and with over 26M fans, the number one Facebook Sport Publisher. Through these brands, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games .

For Bragg Gaming Group, contact:

Dominic Mansour, CEO

Akshay Kumar, CFO

via Thirty Dash Communications

+1-416-710-3370

wynn@thirtydash.ca



For media enquiries or interviews, please contact:

Wynn Theriault, Thirty Dash Communications

+1-416-710-3370

wynn@thirtydash.ca

For investor enquiries, please contact:

Tim Dawson, Bragg Gaming Group

+1-289-276-1167

tim@bragg.games



