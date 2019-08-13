Growth Energy and GasBuddy Partner to Launch Unleaded 88 on GasBuddy App

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Today, Growth Energy and GasBuddy announced that drivers across the nation can now take advantage of Unleaded 88’s affordable prices through GasBuddy’s database and app. Unleaded 88 is a fuel with 15 percent renewable biofuel approved for cars 2001 and newer, and thanks to the recent lifting of outdated government regulations, is now available for sale at the pump all year-round.

GasBuddy is a smartphone app and website used by millions of drivers every month to avoid paying full price for fuel. It is the world’s largest database of real-time, crowdsourced gas price data covering more than 150,000 North American gas stations.

This new partnership allows GasBuddy’s app users access to a comprehensive database of Unleaded 88 fuel at more than 1,800 retail locations around the country. Additionally, Growth Energy and GasBuddy have launched an advertising campaign within the app to promote the benefits of the renewable fuel to consumers.

“With fuel prices constantly changing and varying between stations, GasBuddy’s goal is to be the most comprehensive platform for drivers to make fuel-purchasing decisions and save money on every fill-up,” said Patrick DeHaan, head petroleum analyst at GasBuddy. “By including the availability of Unleaded 88, we’re continuing our commitment to our users.”

Emily Skor, CEO of the world’s largest ethanol trade association, Growth Energy, celebrated this new partnership and the opportunity for millions of drivers to find the more affordable choice at the pump with Unleaded 88 through GasBuddy’s popular price-tracking app:

“We are thrilled to partner with the nation’s leading and most respected fuel app to help more Americans access the engine smart and earth kind benefits of Unleaded 88,” said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor. “Drivers all over the U.S. rely on GasBuddy to fuel their lives and we are looking forward to giving them another option at the pump that is cleaner-burning and provides a savings of up to 10 cents per gallon.”

Today, Kwik Trip, Sheetz, Casey’s General Store, Cumberland Farms, Thorntons, Kum & Go, RaceTrac, QuikTrip, Rutter’s, Minnoco, Protec Fuel, Murphy USA, Family Express, Royal Farms, Pump & Pantry, and Bosselmans offer Unleaded 88 at more than 1,800 locations across 31 states. For more information on Unleaded 88, head to UNL88.com.



###

Attachment

Leigh Claffey Growth Energy LClaffey@growthenergy.org Allison Mac GasBuddy AMac@GasBuddy.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.