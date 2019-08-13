Dehydration Monitoring Systems Market to grow at 9.6% CAGR during (2019-2025) Insights on Key Trends, Technological Development, Growth Drivers, Top Players, and Business Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

Dehydration monitoring systems market was valued at USD 348.7 million in 2018. By application, athletic performance optimization segment expected to grow with the CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period to reach USD 289.6 million by 2025

The "Global Dehydration Monitoring Systems Market Size 2018 by Product (Mobile Devices {Wireless Chemical Sensors, Biomedical Sensors, Optical Sensors}, Wearable Devices {Wristbands, Adhesive Patches, Head Bands}), by Application (Disease Diagnosis, Drug Abuse Detection, Athletic Performance Optimization), By Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The market research report on dehydration monitoring systems industry assesses the market demand, use cases & trending scenario for the period ranging from 2015 to 2025. The report highlights the historic developments from 2015 to 2018 & market forecast from 2019 to 2025. Furthermore, the report comprises the current status & future prospects of the market at global as well as region and country levels. The global dehydration monitoring systems market is segmented on the basis of product, application and geography.

Major players operating in the dehydration monitoring systems market are Kenzen, Inc., BSX Technologies, EchoLabs, Nix, Inc., Bitome Inc., Epicore Biosystems, Inc., Indiegogo, Inc., and sZone (The Trendlines Group) among other prominent players

This report also examines various aspects of the dehydration monitoring systems industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. It includes a qualitative narrative on market drivers, market restraints, future opportunities and key industry trends of the dehydration monitoring systems industry. Furthermore, it provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local manufacturers.

By product, the dehydration monitoring systems market is segmented as mobile devices and wearable devices. The market is dominated by mobile devices, whereas wearable devices is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of wearable devices is attributed to growing pool of geriatric population across the globe. Dehydration in older adults is an important healthcare problem that can influence mental function as well as an important risk factor for developing infectious diseases, kidney stones, infections of the urinary tract and constipation. Timely diagnosis and appropriate hydration therapy are needed to decrease the effect on the patient and the related expenses of healthcare.

On the basis of application analysis of dehydration monitoring systems industry, athletic performance optimization segment contributed USD 147.2 million by revenue and is expected to grow with the CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period to reach USD 289.6 million by 2025. There is an increasing trend for monitoring human physiological function and efficiency during real-time operations in the athletic and health care setting. Recently, mobile and wearable sports devices integrating sensor technology have benefited as an efficient instrument for evaluating physical activity in the general population. This has been driven by the enhanced accessibility of personal computing devices such as smart phones and digital watches, reduced costs and advances. For the use of wearable sensor technology, athletes present a growing market segment. Advances in technology have enabled individual endurance athletes, sports teams, and doctors to monitor player movements, workloads to maximize efficiency, and minimize injury.

On the basis of regional analysis of dehydration monitoring systems industry, North America leads the global dehydration monitoring systems market, growth is owed to the penetration of these devices in clinical environments, adoption for athletic and sport performance enhancement and maintenance. The main growth factors to the dominance of North America market are awareness among healthcare practitioners and sports enthusiasts, increased visibility of such products, and increased public inclination towards well-being.

