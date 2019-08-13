Global Plethysmograph Markets, 2023 - Advent of Next-Generation Plethysmographs Creates Lucrative Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Plethysmograph Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



High demand for advanced diagnostic devices



There is an increase in the demand for advanced diagnostic devices for vascular diseases at early stages to provide effective treatment. Plethysmographs are such advanced diagnostic devices that are extensively used in hospitals and clinics for diagnosing lung diseases.



The growing use of plethysmographs will lead to the expansion of the global plethysmograph market at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.



Advent of next-generation plethysmographs



The use of conventional plethysmographs can result in misinterpretation of test results. This is motivating manufacturers to develop next-generation plethysmographs that have advanced software features and latest hardware design to ensure highly accurate results. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The market report looks at factors such as the increasing incidence and prevalence of lung and vascular diseases, high demand for advanced diagnostic devices, and increasing awareness about plethysmographs.



However, limitations and complications associated with plethysmographs, availability of alternatives, and the presence of stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the plethysmograph industry over the forecast period.



Segments Analyzed



The plethysmograph market analysis considers sales from segments including baby and adult. Our analysis also considers the sales of plethysmograph in Asia, Europe, North America, and RoW.



In 2018, the adult segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing use of plethysmograph to measure dietary levels and DVT levels in pregnant women will play a significant role in the adult segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global plethysmograph market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading plethysmograph manufacturers, that include:



COSMED Srl

GANSHORN Medicine Electronic GmbH

Geratherm Medical AG

Medical Electronic Construction

Vyaire Medical Inc.

Also, the plethysmograph market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Adult - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Baby - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Clinics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Advent of next-generation plethysmographs

Business expansion of key vendors in emerging markets

Increasing preference for low-cost non-invasive diagnostics

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

COSMED Srl

GANSHORN Medicine Electronic GmbH

Geratherm Medical AG

Medical Electronic Construction

Vyaire Medical Inc.

