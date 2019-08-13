Global Plethysmograph Markets, 2023 - Advent of Next-Generation Plethysmographs Creates Lucrative Opportunities
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Plethysmograph Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
High demand for advanced diagnostic devices
There is an increase in the demand for advanced diagnostic devices for vascular diseases at early stages to provide effective treatment. Plethysmographs are such advanced diagnostic devices that are extensively used in hospitals and clinics for diagnosing lung diseases.
The growing use of plethysmographs will lead to the expansion of the global plethysmograph market at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.
Advent of next-generation plethysmographs
The use of conventional plethysmographs can result in misinterpretation of test results. This is motivating manufacturers to develop next-generation plethysmographs that have advanced software features and latest hardware design to ensure highly accurate results. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
The market report looks at factors such as the increasing incidence and prevalence of lung and vascular diseases, high demand for advanced diagnostic devices, and increasing awareness about plethysmographs.
However, limitations and complications associated with plethysmographs, availability of alternatives, and the presence of stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the plethysmograph industry over the forecast period.
Segments Analyzed
The plethysmograph market analysis considers sales from segments including baby and adult. Our analysis also considers the sales of plethysmograph in Asia, Europe, North America, and RoW.
In 2018, the adult segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing use of plethysmograph to measure dietary levels and DVT levels in pregnant women will play a significant role in the adult segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global plethysmograph market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading plethysmograph manufacturers, that include:
- COSMED Srl
- GANSHORN Medicine Electronic GmbH
- Geratherm Medical AG
- Medical Electronic Construction
- Vyaire Medical Inc.
Also, the plethysmograph market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Adult - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Baby - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Clinics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Advent of next-generation plethysmographs
- Business expansion of key vendors in emerging markets
- Increasing preference for low-cost non-invasive diagnostics
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- COSMED Srl
- GANSHORN Medicine Electronic GmbH
- Geratherm Medical AG
- Medical Electronic Construction
- Vyaire Medical Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wodm0j
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.