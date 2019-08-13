Garden & Lawn Tools: Global Market Forecasts to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Garden and Lawn Tools Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing number of product launches



Vendors are focusing on attracting end-users by providing cost-saving benefits and introducing new variants of garden and lawn tools. They are integrating additional features in their products, which, in turn, is driving the demand and expanding the market share.



This demand for new garden and lawn tools will lead to the expansion of the global garden and lawn tools market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.



Rising demand for smart gardening



End-users are increasingly adopting smart gardening as it simplifies the gardening activities and ensures on-time maintenance. Smart gardening incorporates smart devices that send alerts to end-users to add nutrients and water to the plants and obtain data related to weather. The adoption of smart garden and lawn tools is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Market Dynamics



The market report look at factors such as the increasing number of product launches, expansion activities of end-users, and the presence of government initiatives that promote gardening.



However, the rising preference for pre-used and rented garden and lawn tools, potential hazards associated with garden and lawn tools, and rising demand for artificial grass may hamper the growth of the garden and lawn tools industry over the forecast period.

Segment Analysis



The garden and lawn tools market analysis considers sales from both the segments, including residential and commercial. The analysis also considers the sales of garden and lawn tools in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the residential segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the expansion of garden and lawn spaces by homeowners will play a significant role in the residential segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global garden and lawn tools market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading garden and lawn tools manufacturers, that include:



Also, the garden and lawn tools market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Lawnmowers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Power tools - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Hand tools - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Garden accessories - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Residential - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Offline

Online

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Rising demand for smart gardening

Rising demand for lawn care services

Growing popularity of vertical gardens

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

