Garden & Lawn Tools: Global Market Forecasts to 2023
Increasing number of product launches
Vendors are focusing on attracting end-users by providing cost-saving benefits and introducing new variants of garden and lawn tools. They are integrating additional features in their products, which, in turn, is driving the demand and expanding the market share.
This demand for new garden and lawn tools will lead to the expansion of the global garden and lawn tools market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
Rising demand for smart gardening
End-users are increasingly adopting smart gardening as it simplifies the gardening activities and ensures on-time maintenance. Smart gardening incorporates smart devices that send alerts to end-users to add nutrients and water to the plants and obtain data related to weather. The adoption of smart garden and lawn tools is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
The market report look at factors such as the increasing number of product launches, expansion activities of end-users, and the presence of government initiatives that promote gardening.
However, the rising preference for pre-used and rented garden and lawn tools, potential hazards associated with garden and lawn tools, and rising demand for artificial grass may hamper the growth of the garden and lawn tools industry over the forecast period.
Segment Analysis
The garden and lawn tools market analysis considers sales from both the segments, including residential and commercial. The analysis also considers the sales of garden and lawn tools in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.
In 2018, the residential segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the expansion of garden and lawn spaces by homeowners will play a significant role in the residential segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global garden and lawn tools market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading garden and lawn tools manufacturers, that include:
- ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG
- Husqvarna AB
- MTD Products, Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
- The Toro Co.
Also, the garden and lawn tools market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Lawnmowers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Power tools - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Hand tools - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Garden accessories - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Market segmentation by distribution channel
- Offline
- Online
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Rising demand for smart gardening
- Rising demand for lawn care services
- Growing popularity of vertical gardens
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG
- Husqvarna AB
- MTD Products, Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
- The Toro Co.
