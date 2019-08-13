Worldwide Hot & Cold Therapy Packs Markets, 2023 - 3M Co, Cardinal Health, Colfax Corp, Medline Industries, Orthofix Holdings, and Pfizer are the Leading Players

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hot and Cold Therapy Packs Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increase in the number of sports-related injuries



Along with the rising participation in sports, the number of sports-related injuries is increasing. Sports-related injuries may involve ligaments, muscle, or bone, with stress fractures, Tennis/golf elbow (lateral/medial epicondylitis), strains, sprains, little league elbow or shoulder, jumper's knee (patellar tendonitis), shin splints, fractures, back injuries, spondylolysis, and concussion are different types of sports-related injuries.



Sports injuries are often treated with hot and cold therapy packs as these can provide immediate relief and help in returning to the game early. Ice packs are ideal for providing relief to larger areas of swelling, pain, or spasms. This increase in demand will lead to the expansion of the global hot and cold therapy packs market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.



The growing use of non-invasive and non-addictive pain relief therapies



Non-invasive techniques and therapies are preferred as non-invasive therapies do not require any hospital stays, do not involve invasive scars, and are affordable. Certain pain relief therapies can become addictive, such as the use of opioids for pain management.



Apart from causing addiction or dependence, opioids lead to drowsiness, dizziness, respiratory depression, and persistent constipation. Hence, non-addictive pain relief therapies are safer than addictive pain relief therapies and are equally effective. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The market report looks at factors such as an increase in a number of sports-related injuries, growth in aging population and increase in spinal cord injury, easy availability of hot and cold therapy packs through e-commerce websites.



However, disadvantages related to prolonged use of heat and cold therapy, product recalls, availability of alternatives may hamper the growth of the hot and cold therapy packs industry over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



The hot and cold therapy packs market analysis considers sales from both hot therapy packs and cold therapy packs. The analysis also considers the sales of hot and cold therapy packs in North America, Europe, Asia, and the rest of the world (RoW).



In 2018, the cold therapy packs segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as quick-relief action, long-lasting effect, and a significant reduction in swelling will play a significant role in the cold therapy packs segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global hot and cold therapy packs market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading milk chocolate manufacturers, that include:



3M Co.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Colfax Corp.

Medline Industries Inc.

Orthofix Holdings Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Also, the hot and cold therapy packs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Cold therapy packs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Hot therapy packs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Arthritis - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Injury - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Chronic pain - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

The growing use of non-invasive and non-addictive pain relief therapies

The huge growth potential of the market in emerging economies

Increasing healthcare spending

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Colfax Corp.

Medline Industries Inc.

Orthofix Holdings Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

