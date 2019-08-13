American Premium Water Corp (OTC: HIPH) Finalizes Two-Container Order from British Distributer, Will Add Over $200,000 in Topline Revenue

/EIN News/ -- PLAYA VISTA, CA, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) (“the Company”) announces that the two-container order the Company received earlier this year is on track for delivery in September. This order will generate over $200,000 in topline revenue. Due to ongoing fluctuations in the British Pound, the final sale amount from this order will be realized at delivery according to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”).

American Premium Water Corporation CEO, Ryan Fishoff, stated: “The Company continues to execute its business plan. With completion of financing from this delivery and other sales and revenue initiatives, I am confident that the Company will surpass its most recent guidance of $1 million in revenue for the 2019 fiscal year. The Company is focused on deriving roughly 50% of revenue from outside the US; this order will help guide us to that benchmark. The Company is generating revenue from other outlets, with larger transactions in the pipeline, which has given us the confidence to reaffirm guidance, including our JV with Hanlons Brewery (www.hanlonsbrewery.com).

“We are focusing all our energies and efforts into exceeding the $1 million revenue target and we’re confident that we may very well exceed it. We are also moving full steam ahead with our audit, led by our retained auditors Weinberg & Co. (http://www.weinbergla.com/), and once that is complete, begin the process to uplist. There are a lot of exciting initiatives in the pipeline; I look forward to sharing updates with the investor community on these and other developments in the near future.”

LALPINA CBD water can now be purchased online by visiting https://www.singleseed.com/product/lalpina-cbd-water-6-pack/

The Company was recently given a short-term price target of $0.05-$0.06 by Ludlow Research. To read full report, risks, and disclosures, click here

To Buy Vanexxe on Wal-Mart, click here

About American Premium Water Corp.

American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health and beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of Nano technologies paired without cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. The company’s portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA CBD brands (www.lalpinahydrocbd.com), Gents (www.gentsco.com), Vanexxe (www.vanexxe.com) and plant + body essentials (www.plantbodyessentials.com).

American Premium Water strives in providing only the highest quality CBD sources for its products, with quality control being one of our first and foremost focuses. The Company aims for this standard not only for compliance reasons, but also to provide our customers the highest quality product possible.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). American Premium Water Corporation cautions that statements made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. American Premium Water Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release. Additional details of the Company's business can be found in its public disclosures as a reporting issuer under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") EDGAR database.

This press release is issued on behalf of the Board of Directors of American Premium Water Corporation

Investor Relations 888-983-0054 info@americanpremiumwater.com



