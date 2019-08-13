VMware Named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Tools

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced it has been positioned as a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Tools*. The report, profiling 11 vendors, listed VMware a Leader for the second consecutive year based on Gartner’s evaluation of its ability to execute and completeness of vision.



As IT leaders continue to see the value in shifting from traditional, network-based client management tools (CMT) to UEM-based modern management, we believe VMware has maintained a rapid pace of innovation to help customers make this transition and accelerate their end user computing transformation journey.

“At VMware, we are committed to helping customers get to modern management with the fastest time to value and with minimal IT and user disruption. We are doing this by delivering tools that help customers automate and de-risk transition of cumbersome traditional management tasks to a modern approach with VMware Workspace ONE,” said Shankar Iyer, senior vice president and general manager, End User Computing, VMware. “In our view, this recognition by Gartner validates our mission to enable modern management to support our customers’ most pressing priorities, including enhancing employee engagement, being better equipped against more frequent and sophisticated security threats, and driving down costs of siloed and outdated IT operations.”

Workspace ONE enables over-the-air management of endpoints, across all major operating systems – Android, iOS, Windows 10, macOS, Chrome OS, Linux, and others – from a single management console. In the last year, VMware has continued to regularly deliver new innovations that differentiate Workspace ONE as the industry’s digital workspace platform of choice, including:

Introduced Workspace ONE AirLift , a server-side connector that automatically replicates Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager (SCCM) collections, clients and applications to Workspace ONE, easing the transition to cloud-based modern management.

, a server-side connector that automatically replicates Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager (SCCM) collections, clients and applications to Workspace ONE, easing the transition to cloud-based modern management. Launched an integrated desktop solution with Dell Technologies – Unified Workspace – that brings together best-in-class hardware, software, support and services for a “ready-to-work” user experience, while enabling IT with automated and unified management.

Completed the acquisition of Aetherpal to enhance Workspace ONE’s remote support capability and enable IT to remotely view, control, troubleshoot, and fix devices and applications in the field.

to enhance Workspace ONE’s remote support capability and enable IT to remotely view, control, troubleshoot, and fix devices and applications in the field. Added unique UEM capabilities included CVE-based automated patching, cloud GPOs using industry standard Baselines, peer-to-peer software delivery, Workspace ONE Intelligent Hub for macOS, and others.

Extended device and platform coverage to now include enterprise Linux endpoints such as notebooks, Raspberry Pi devices, and things.

Announced several integrated solutions with leading application developer, device OEM and security software partners. For instance, at Dell Technologies World, Microsoft and VMware announced joint partnership on Workspace ONE and Office 365, Intune, and AzureAD, whereby Microsoft recognized Workspace ONE as a co-existence partner to SCCM for modern management of Windows 10 devices.

Click here to download a complimentary copy of the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Tools.

*Source: Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Tools, Chris Silva, et al, August 6, 2019.

