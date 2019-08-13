Reebonz Announces New Visual Search Tool on Its Mobile Application

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reebonz Holding Limited (the “Company” or “Reebonz”; Nasdaq: RBZ), a leading online luxury marketplace and platform in Asia Pacific, announced today that it has recently launched a new visual search tool on its mobile application to make it easier for users to search for the luxury products that they want.



As social media channels have created ever more opportunities to discover new products, Reebonz has invested in developing a disruptive new tool that allows customers to search for their next purchase using visuals rather than just keywords. Users can now browse over 800 thousand SKUs on Reebonz’s platform by uploading an image from their phone, or even by taking a live photograph. Using artificial intelligence (“AI”) and a variety of algorithms, Reebonz is incorporating visual search to further support its vision of making luxury accessible to everyone.

Benjamin Han, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Reebonz, commented, “We are extremely excited to launch visual search on our mobile application, across both iOS and Android. Enabling easier search capabilities will make it simpler and more intuitive for people to find the luxury products they want, and for us to increase customer conversion. We have over 2 million mobile app downloads, and believe that our customers will find this tool both fun and highly useful.”

About Reebonz:

Headquartered in Singapore, Reebonz is the trusted online platform for buying and selling a wide range of luxury products. Reebonz makes luxury accessible by giving our members more from the world of luxury through Reebonz.com and Reebonz Closets app—a standalone C2C platform that allows customers to buy and sell their pre-owned items to a community of over 5.5 million members. With an easy shopping experience, members can enjoy convenient access to new and pre-owned luxuries curated from all around the world. Reebonz has offices located in Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Thailand, and Taiwan.



