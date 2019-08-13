Movellus Opens Research & Development Office in Toronto, Ontario

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., and TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Movellus, a leader in design-optimized, process portable “analog” IP technology for edge AI and cloud computing chips, today announced the opening of a new research and development office in Toronto, Ontario. The new office is located at 180 John Street, Toronto, M5T 1X5, Canada.



“Toronto is well-established as one of the high-technology capitals of North America,” said Mo Faisal, president and CEO of Movellus. “Opening an office there allows Movellus close access to the strong local engineering talent as well as its customers in Canada, as we continue to increase adoption and proliferation of our technology throughout the semiconductor industry.”

Faisal continued, “Further, Canada’s strong commitment to technology development via R&D incentives makes it an excellent location for our new development center.”

The new office brings the total number of Movellus’ offices to three, including its California Silicon Valley headquarters, as well as an office in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Movellus

Movellus uses digital infrastructure to automatically produce design-optimized, process portable analog blocks that serve both the high-performance cloud computing and the ultra-low power edge AI markets. Movellus’ customers span cloud computing, AI, edge AI, and FPGA markets.

Movellus is located at 3031 Tisch Way, 110 Plaza West, San Jose, CA 95128. For more information please visit www.movellus.com or email sales@movellus.com .

Media Contact: Gloria Nichols LaunchM, Inc. gloria@launchm.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.