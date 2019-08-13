Colina Colada Horchata Liqueur Now Available in Florida

Colina Colada partners with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Florida for state-wide distribution

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI LAKES, Fla., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colina Colada , the ultimate horchata liqueur, is partnering with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Florida for state-wide distribution. Created in honor of his bride, Don Colina crafted this fun Cuban Heritage inspired spirit to serve to his wedding guests to represent their first kiss. Today, our skilled artisan distillers use the centuries-old family recipe, handcrafting the finest Caribbean rum with premium fresh dairy cream, cinnamon, lemon, and other unique flavors capturing the true essence of the Caribbean for all to enjoy.



Colina Colada:

100% Caribbean rum blended with fresh dairy cream, cinnamon, lemon, and unique natural spices

Best enjoyed on its own over ice or poured into your favorite cocktails and mixed shots

92 point Gold Medal, Exceptional and Best Buy Rating by Beverage Tasting Institute (Oct. 2018)

91 rating from Anthony Dias Blue & The Tasting Panel Magazine (July 2018)

Created by Don Colina and Rhino Global Enterprises

14.5% Alcohol by Volume

MSRP $22.99

Colina Colada is proud to be distributed state-wide in Florida by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits , the world's pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol. Please contact your local spirits retailer in Florida for more information on product availability.

About Colina Colada

Silky, smooth, flavorful…Simply spectacular! Colina Colada is the ultimate horchata. Created in honor of his bride, Don Colina crafted this fun and celebratory spirit to serve to his wedding guests to represent their first kiss. Simply enjoy this authentic “Ron Con Horchata” on its own over ice or pour it into your favorite cocktails and mixed shots. Colina Colada brings the “kiss of the Caribbean” to all the lovers of the world. Follow Colina Colada on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and Pinterest . For additional information please visit www.colinacolada.com . Please enjoy responsibly.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, Canada, and the Caribbean, and employs more than 20,000 team members. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com . Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and on Facebook .

Media Contact:

Seth Menacker

TallGrass Public Relations

(201) 638-7561

seth.menacker@tallgrasspr.com



