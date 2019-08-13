Cubic Telecom Selects Metaswitch to Advance Network Solutions for Connected Car Business

Metaswitch cloud-native VoLTE solution lays solid foundation for global connectivity management provider’s automotive customers

/EIN News/ -- LOS ALTOS, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud native communications software leader Metaswitch today announced that Cubic Telecom , a leading connectivity management software provider for the automotive and IoT industries, has selected Metaswitch VoLTE (Voice over LTE) solution to provide automotive enterprises with innovative geo-redundant solutions for intelligent connected cars. This allows Cubic’s connected car solution to support new technologies as 3G voice services are transitioned out.



Cubic Telecom offers mobility solutions that power connectivity for leading Internet of Things (IoT), automotive and mobile device companies across the globe. An expert in Connected Intelligence, Cubic Telecom enables global scalability with local connectivity anytime, anywhere. Cubic has partnered with more than 75 tier-1 mobile network operators worldwide, powering connectivity in 180 countries. More than 2.5 million drivers are using its intelligent connected car solutions on the road today across Europe and Asia.

“Metaswitch’s cloud-native technologies make it possible for us to advance our voice services and maintain our position as the world’s leading developer for connected cars, as 3G is phased out globally,” said James Dennis, CTO of Cubic Telecom. “Metaswitch’s innovative VoLTE solution, flexibility and understanding of our specific requirements made it a simple choice.”

Metaswitch offers service providers the only truly cloud native communications software solutions available in the market today. Its mobile portfolio couples clear and compelling economic advantages with the reliability, performance and agility required to quickly innovate and launch VoLTE and other advanced voice services.

Metaswitch technologies enabling this network transformation include:

Metaswitch Clearwater Core: Built exclusively using web development methods to provide voice, video and messaging services to millions of users

Metaswitch Perimeta SBC: Perimeta is the first cloud native session border controller, and Metaswitch’s solution for IMS access, VoLTE roaming and interconnect.

Rhino Telecom Application Server (TAS) – an extensible carrier-grade TAS designed for cost-effective, agile delivery of consumer and enterprise MMTel services for LTE and 5G.

“Cubic is creating value for their connected car customers on their IoT network with enhanced voice services,” says Metaswitch Chief Marketing Officer Ian Maclean. “Our cloud native VoLTE solution is able to deliver reliability, scalability and operational simplicity for the automotive market and IoT use cases. We see a strategic alignment as voice services become increasingly critical to the plethora of new IoT use cases.”

About Metaswitch

Metaswitch’s virtual IMS and TAS software solutions are constructively disrupting the way that service providers innovate, build and operate communication services. By working with Metaswitch, visionary service providers are realizing the economic, operational and technology benefits of becoming cloud-based and software-centric. Metaswitch’s award-winning solutions are powering more than 1,000 service providers in today’s global, ultra-competitive and rapidly changing communications marketplace. For more information, please visit www.metaswitch.com .

About Cubic

Cubic Telecom is a global connectivity management supplier that offers mobility solutions powering connectivity for leading Internet of things (IoT), automotive and mobile device companies across the globe.

An expert in Connected Intelligence, Cubic Telecom enables global scalability with local connectivity anytime, anywhere. Cubic provides connectivity in over 180 countries; the most robust network, device and retail partnerships worldwide; and flexible over-the-air (OTA) device management for clients and partners.

Cubic creates connectivity where there was none before, with a belief in the future of things: a future where everything is connected. Clients which also believe in this work include Audi, Panasonic, Volkswagen, Woolworths, e.GO and Skoda.

Based in Dublin Ireland, Cubic Telecom’s partners and customers include some of the world’s leading Fortune 100 tablet and notebook manufacturers, retailers, and automotive companies. The company is privately held with €100 million in funding by Audi Electronics Venture GmbH, Qualcomm, Valid, Enterprise Ireland and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund, among others.

