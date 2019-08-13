Back-to-School: Hacks & Checklist for Tackling Extreme Sweat @ School (or Work)

From Block Time to Coding, Don't Let Sweating Get in the Way

/EIN News/ -- Center Valley, PA, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With summer winding down, students from kindergarten to college are gearing up to head back to school. For many, unfortunately, coursework isn’t the only challenge ahead -- they’ve got to manage the medical condition hyperhidrosis (Hh) or excessive sweating, as well.



Hyperhidrosis issues at school are relatively common, in fact, based on prevalence data the International Hyperhidrosis Society (IHhS) presented to the American Academy of Dermatology, ~2.5 million or 17% of all teens experience excessive, uncontrollable sweating . Other data shows that hyperhidrosis has negative quality-of-life impacts equal to or greater than severe acne, is associated with much higher rates of anxiety and depression, and is more common than peanut allergies.



To help students who struggle with excessive sweating to better manage their symptoms and their syllabi, IHhS recommends the following:



1. Take School Supplies to the Next Level



The right school supplies can help make extreme sweating less distracting, embarrassing, and damaging (to skin and self-confidence as well as to assignments, technology, and gear.)







There are many more products out there to help manage the day-to-day hassles of living with excessive sweating. From strong, versatile antiperspirants to iontophoresis devices and shoe inserts, you can find many useful items at discounted prices from the IHhS Fan Faves page.





2. Ask for Accommodations



If students need to take the time to wipe their hands or brows during tests, they may need extra time to complete assessments. Talk to teachers and administrators about ways to remove obstacles to success. Perhaps typed work instead of handwritten work is acceptable? Or a painting in lieu of a drawing? Videos to replace in-front-of-the-class oral presentations? Think out of the box.

Previous generations of hyperhidrosis sufferers often suffered in silence and felt held back; you can speak up, speak candidly and help break the cycle.



3. Beyond Pencils and Paper, Remember the Big Picture

Of course, while the right supplies can be a huge help, they don’t solve a sweating problem. Hyperhidrosis is, after all, a medical condition. So, after the appropriate pencils, papers and book covers are purchased, remember to tackle the big stuff, too.

The young people living with excessive sweating today don’t need to struggle alone as many did in the past. Huge thanks to all the parents, teachers, coaches, school nurses, and pediatric as well as adolescent healthcare providers out there making a difference.

Want to do more? Tell school nurses and other healthcare providers for youth about all of the useful information available on www.SweatHelp.org . The International Hyperhidrosis Society provides reliable, practical information about hyperhidrosis, its ramifications (in school and out), current treatment options , and quick links to the latest hyperhidrosis research published in medical journals .

Fist bump to the next school bus you see: 76 million young people are about to head back into the classroom. Their future is our future and IHhS is rooting for them.





About Hyperhidrosis

Hyperhidrosis is a medical condition that affects approximately 4.8% of the population. It results in extreme, uncontrollable sweating and:

Is associated with much higher rates of anxiety & depression

Has negative quality-of-life impacts equal to or greater than severe acne & psoriasis

Increases risk of skin infections by 300%

Is more common than peanut allergies

Manifests unexpectedly and often with disabling symptoms that last for hours

Is stigmatized while being under-recognized, under-diagnosed, under-treated

Forces people to develop complicated, time-consuming and expensive routines of treatments, hiding, avoiding, drying, absorbing, and more – all in an attempt to live a “normal” daily life and to feel dry, “put together” and accepted

Causes sweat to drip down elbows, off fingers, into the eyes, and more

Leads to sufferers feeling cold, slippery, unattractive, insecure, and emotionally drained

Drenches and damages shoes, clothes, papers, and mainstay tech tools like smartphones

Yet, only 1 in 4 hyperhidrosis sufferers is ever diagnosed, and far fewer are cared for effectively with best practices.

There is not yet a cure for hyperhidrosis, and current treatment options do not work for everyone or for every location of hyperhidrosis sweating. Additionally, many healthcare providers continue to be under-educated in effective strategies for hyperhidrosis diagnosis and care.

About the International Hyperhidrosis Society

The International Hyperhidrosis Society (IHhS) was founded in 2003 by a team of dedicated advocates working alongside physicians respected worldwide for achievements in hyperhidrosis research and treatment. Today, IHhS remains the only independent, non-profit, global organization working to improve the quality of life for those affected by excessive sweating. IHhS’ mission focuses on reducing the symptoms, anxiety and social stigma associated with excessive sweating. Its programs strive to improve hyperhidrosis awareness, education, research, and advocacy. Visit www.SweatHelp.org to learn more and to stay up-to-date with the hyperhidrosis news blog. Connect on Facebook @SweatingStopsHere , Twitter @WeKnowSweat and Instagram @WeKnowSweat . You can also find the International Hyperhidrosis Society on YouTube and wherever you enjoy podcasts .

Angela Ballard, RN International Hyperhidrosis Society 4152506973 AngelaRN@SweatHelp.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.