HERE Technologies to power WorkWave’s mapping functionality

/EIN News/ -- WorkWave to globally leverage industry leading mapping data, routing and geocoder solutions from HERE





Amsterdam – HERE Technologies, a global leader in mapping and location platform services, today announced that WorkWave®, a provider of cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a service business’s lifecycle, has replaced Google’s Map and Geocoder products with the HERE Location Suite.



WorkWave’s cloud-based GPS and route planning solutions will utilize industry leading mapping data, reliable routing options and robust geocoding functionality from HERE to enable WorkWave’s solutions to maintain scalability and reliability for its customers.



WorkWave provides its service-oriented customers with cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a business lifecycle - including route planning and optimization tools that enable route planners and fleet managers to streamline operations, making it easy for employees to deliver orders and next-level customer service. By implementing its routing solutions with GPS tracking, WorkWave customers can increase efficiency by 30 percent, plan 20 percent more deliveries, provide real-time ETAs, and more.



“We are excited to partner with HERE Technologies, who will enable us to keep our customers operating at the speed, scale and dependability they’ve come to expect from our solutions,” said Marne Martin, CEO of WorkWave. “We look forward to working together to leverage the deep location intelligence from HERE to help take our solutions to the next level and power our customers.”



“The businesses that WorkWave empower, from pest control to lawn and landscape to last-mile delivery, are integral to the fabric of how society operates,” said Jeff White, Chief Customer Officer at HERE Technologies. “Since location is at the heart of each of these businesses I couldn’t be happier that our customer, WorkWave, is delivering the best end-to-end location solution in the market to their customers.”



The HERE Location Suite is a comprehensive set of products and services on top of the HERE Open Location Platform (OLP) that customers can select based on their needs. It provides access to mapping, geocoding, places, routing, traffic, transit, positioning, and geovizualization functionality and out-of-the-box solutions to solve complex location problems such as geofencing, calculating the toll costs for a route, and customizing a route.



To find out more about the HERE Open Location Platform, visit: https://openlocation.here.com .



About WorkWave

WorkWave empowers service-oriented companies to reach their full potential through scalable, cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a business lifecycle. We are a trusted partner for over 7,000 customers across a wide variety of industries, including pest control, lawn care, cleaning, HVAC, plumbing and electrical, and last mile delivery. WorkWave is unique in that it offers its customers solutions that support the full service lifecycle, providing businesses with everything from brand awareness and digital marketing to sales, service and customer experience. Through versatile software solutions, strategic business advice, and a broad network of partners, WorkWave goes beyond just software - we are a partner in enabling our customers to reach their full potential at each stage of their business journey. WorkWave is a division of global enterprise applications provider IFS. For more information, visit www.workwave.com.



About HERE Technologies

HERE, the Open Location Platform company, enables people, enterprises and cities to harness the power of location. By making sense of the world through the lens of location we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes – from helping a city manage its infrastructure or an enterprise optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, including our new generation of cloud-based location platform services, visit http://360.here.com and www.here.com



