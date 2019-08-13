There were 636 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 161,746 in the last 365 days.

World Atherosclerosis Therapeutics Market Outlook to 2023 - Key Players are AstraZeneca, Bayer, Merck & Co, Novartis, and Sanofi

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Atherosclerosis Therapeutics Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Demand for the availability of advanced diagnostic methods

The advanced diagnostic techniques employed for diagnosis of atherosclerosis have undergone significant improvements in terms of technology and high-definition picture quality and provide information about the presence, size, and the composition of the plaque. These advanced diagnostic methods will lead to the expansion of the global atherosclerosis therapeutics market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Rising focus on identification of new drug targets for atherosclerosis

The current research on atherosclerosis focuses on evaluating new drug targets that have genetic and mechanistic links. Efforts in this area have revealed some new pro-atherosclerotic pathways and can significantly reduce the risk of atherosclerosis. Growing R&D effects in this area are expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Market Dynamics

Also, our global atherosclerosis therapeutics market report also looks at factors such as increased risk factors of atherosclerosis, availability of advanced diagnostic methods and rising prevalence of hypercholesterolemia.

However, uncertainties in the side-effects associated with atherosclerosis therapeutics, product recalls, and stringent regulatory environment may hamper the growth of the atherosclerosis therapeutics market over the forecast period.

Segment Analysis

The atherosclerosis therapeutics market analysis considers sales from small molecules and biologics. The analysis also considers the sales of atherosclerosis therapeutics in Asia, Europe, North America, and RoW.

In 2018, the small molecules segment had a significant share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the availability of a wide range of drugs for the treatment of atherosclerosis will play a significant role in the small molecule segment to maintain its market position.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global atherosclerosis therapeutics market is concentrated. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading global atherosclerosis therapeutics manufacturers, that include:

  • AstraZeneca PLC
  • Bayer AG
  • Merck & Co. Inc.
  • Novartis AG
  • Sanofi

Also, the atherosclerosis therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: PIPELINE ANALYSIS

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Comparison by product
  • Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Biologics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Identification of new pathogenic targets
  • Identification of new drug targets for atherosclerosis
  • Strong incidence of coronary heart disease (CHD)

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AstraZeneca PLC
  • Bayer AG
  • Merck & Co. Inc.
  • Novartis AG
  • Sanofi

