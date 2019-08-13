Leonovus Announces the Release of its Free Data Discovery Tool

Leonovus releases its free Data Discovery Tool for IT managers to scan file servers and characterize their stored data.

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonovus Inc., (“Leonovus or the Company”) (TSXV: LTV) (OTC: LVNSF) announces the release of its free Data Discovery Tool , which is storage hardware and cloud vendor agnostic.



“Leonovus Data Discovery Tool provides the information needed by IT infrastructure managers to optimize and reduce their data storage costs. Many organizations use expensive on-premises storage infrastructure for all data, regardless of how frequently they access it. Using high-performance storage solutions for infrequently accessed (‘cold’) data is wasteful and represents a good opportunity for storage optimization and cost reduction. Data Discovery Tool provides insight into the data stored on organizations’ file servers, identifying the data sets that could be stored in lower-cost on-premises or cloud infrastructure,” said Tim Bramble, V.P., Product Management.

Data Discovery Tool performs high speed, low-touch, non-intrusive analytics on SMB/CIFS version 2 or later mountable file servers; building a historical, up-to-the-moment model of the data on each monitored share. The data model can be used to establish policies for the automatic offloading of the file servers – effectively increasing their capacity and extending their longevity.

Data Discovery Tool inventories file servers by file type, and the mix of active versus infrequently accessed data. The analytics provide system administrators with information to develop new differential data storage policies to lower costs and increase flexibility, compliance and data security. Data Discovery Tool allows customers to:

Visualize their file storage profile

Create reports that include the number of files and the amount of storage they consume according to file type and last access date,

Generate and maintain reports for multiple file servers, concurrently,

Run analytics reports for each file server to create time-series data to evaluate historical performance, on demand,

Download reports, and

Scan servers safely, and index stored data without modifying it.

Data Discovery Tool takes 15 minutes to install and starts generating powerful reports, immediately. More information is available here along with the free download .

Coming Soon! -- ‘Leonovus Smart Filer’

Early this fall we will release another new product called Leonovus Smart Filer with the capabilities of Data Discovery Tool embedded. Smart Filer addresses the greater than 50% compounded unstructured data growth problem (Gartner, 2018) facing many IT departments by taking current file server infrastructure and automatically extending it to lower-cost secondary or cloud storage.

Smart Filer is an information lifecycle management (ILM) solution that analyzes existing file storage and extends its capacity automatically and transparently. According to customer-defined policies, infrequently accessed files are automatically removed from high-cost, high-performance primary storage, and placed in secondary or cloud storage, without any changes to how users and applications access them. When Leonovus Vault is deployed with Smart Filer, customers not only have lower data storage costs but enhanced data security and durability.

About Leonovus

Leonovus is a software provider that offers object-based storage solutions which untether your data, both on-premises and in the cloud. Designed with the IT manager in mind, Leonovus' patented algorithms analyze, classify, encrypt, shred and spread data across a network of on-premises, hybrid or multi-cloud storage nodes – allowing for the most secure yet internally accessible form of object-based data storage across the entire solution. The advanced geo-distributed architecture minimizes latency, optimizes geo-availability, reduces remote backup costs and meets data sovereignty requirements. With its software and hardware agnostic design, Leonovus provides petabyte scalability and allows the enterprise to utilize its existing idle storage resources, extend the useable lifespan of depreciated resources and improve the enterprise's overall ROI. To learn more, please visit www.leonovus.com .

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and information, which may involve risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Factors that might cause a difference include, but are not limited to, competitive developments, risks associated with Leonovus’ growth, the state of the financial markets, regulatory risks and other factors. There can be no assurance or guarantees that any statements of forward-looking information contained in this release will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral statements containing forward-looking information are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Leonovus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers should not place undue reliance on any statements of forward-looking information that speak only as of the date of this release. Further information on Leonovus’ public filings, including its most recent audited consolidated financial statements, are available at www.sedar.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information contact: George Pretli gpretli@leonovus.com



