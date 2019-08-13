High Risk of Cardiovascular Diseases Inflates Arterial Stents Market – TMR

Global Arterial Stents Market to Double during 2017-2025, Technological Advancements to Strengthen Arterial Stents Market

The global arterial stents market was valued at US$8.0bn in 2016 and is expected to stand tall at US$17.8 bn by the end of 2025. The rising irregular and unhealthy eating habits are leading to rise in the cholesterol levels, which leads to cardiovascular diseases. These factors are projected to aid in the growth of the global arterial Stents market in the upcoming years.

Technological Advancements to Strengthen Arterial Stents Market

With the latest technological advancements in the medical sector, surgeries are becoming less invasive. Lately, the vendors in the arterial Stents market are focusing more on developing Stents technologies that are not only minimally invasive but also reduce the risk of high restenosis. Thus, the global arterial Stents market is expected to witness a grand growth during the forecast period.

The advent of self-expanding stents approved by the Food and Drug Administration proved to be one of its kinds, registering 66.4 % patency in the superficial femoral artery. This is way better than the conventional Stents used in procedures like angioplasty. With further technological advancements, there came drug eluting Stents which revolutionized the arterial Stents market. Such novel advancements in the cardiovascular treatment are projected to boost the global arterial Stents market at a significant rate over the forecast period.

For example- Patients using drug eluting stents showed patency up to 88.5% as compared to patients using self-expandable Stents that registered the patency level up to 79.5%. Such ongoing technological advancements and continuous research and development may pave way for the grand growth in the global arterial Stents market in the upcoming years.

With increasing technological advancements the researchers and vendors are coming with the new innovations. One such technology that was introduced in 2017 was the bio-absorbable and bifurcated Stents. While there are several Stents, every Stents had a limitation so far. The bio absorbable and bifurcated Stents technology in drug eluting Stents is projected to bring in a medical revolution in the field of arterial Stents, especially in Europe and the U. S. These could lead to the robust expansion of the global arterial Stents market. The major advantage of this kind of technology is that the life threatening conditions such as Deep Vein Thrombosis can be kept at bay.

However, high cost associated with these latest sents technologies are expected to restrain the market in the upcoming years. Nonetheless, the rising awareness about the impact of cardiovascular disease and availability of latest treatments among people may contribute towards the expansion of the global arterial Stents market during the forecast period.

North America to Intensify Growth

In terms of geography, the global arterial stents market is expected to be led by North America; this is mainly due to enhanced medical infrastructure and adoption of latest technologies.

Simultaneously, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative market during the forecast period. The reasons for growth in this region are increasing cardiovascular diseases among people, better medical infrastructure and rising medical tourism due to high cost of treatment in developed economies. These factors are expected to surge the global arterial Stents market in the upcoming years.

The prominent players in the global arterial Stents market include Medtronic plc, Abbott Laboratories, Gore Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation,andLifetech Scientific Corporation.

This review is based on the findings of a TMR report titled, “Arterial Stents Market (Product- Coronary Stents (Bare Metal Stents, Drug-eluting Stents, and Bioresorbable Stents) and Peripheral Stents (Self-expandable Stents and Balloon-expandable Stents); Application - Coronary Artery, Carotid Artery, Iliac Artery, and Femoral & Popliteal Artery)) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017 – 2025.”

