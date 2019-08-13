Ambassador to Equatorial Guinea presents Figured Copies of his Credentials

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 13 - The Angolan diplomat, Antonio Manuel Luvualu de Carvalho, delivered on Monday the Figured Copies of his Letters of Credence to the minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Equatorial Guinea, Simeón Oyono Esono Angue. ,

The accreditation ceremony is slated to take place in the coming days, when the Angolan diplomat delivers the Letters of Credence to the president of Equatorial Guinea,Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

Luvualu de Carvalho was appointed Angolan ambassador to Equatorial Guinea on May 16 this year; the diplomat is an academic, who joined the diplomacy in September of 2015, when he took up the position of itinerant ambassador.

