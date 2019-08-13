UPDATE: Consortium of Bombardier Transportation, Orascom Construction and Arab Contractors wins contract to supply and operate two monorail lines in Egypt

/EIN News/ -- BERLIN, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Transportation has issued an update to the press release published on Monday August 5, 2019 regarding the contract to supply and operate two monorail lines in Egypt. Now that the contract signing has been concluded and is legally binding, the precise value of the contract can be communicated. Based on the latest currency conversions, the total value of the design, build and O&M contract is approximately 3.72 billion euro ($4.16 billion US). Bombardier Transportation´s share is 2.36 billion euro ($2.64 billion US). Combined, Orascom Construction and Arab Contractor’s share of the overall contract is valued at approximately 1.36 billion euro ($1.52 billion US).



