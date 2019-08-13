GDS Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GDS Holdings Limited (“GDS Holdings”, “GDS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDS), a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Net revenue increased by 54.5% year-over-year (“Y-o-Y”) to RMB985.2 million (US$143.5 million) in the second quarter of 2019 (2Q2018: RMB637.5 million).

Service revenue increased by 57.3% Y-o-Y to RMB985.1 million (US$143.5 million) in the second quarter of 2019 (2Q2018: RMB626.3 million).

Net loss was RMB93.2 million (US$13.6 million) in the second quarter of 2019, compared with a net loss of RMB102.1 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) increased by 84.5% Y-o-Y to RMB428.4 million (US$62.4 million) in the second quarter of 2019 (2Q2018: RMB232.3 million). See “Non-GAAP Disclosure” and “Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results” elsewhere in this earnings release.

Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) increased to 43.5% in the second quarter of 2019 (2Q2018: 36.4%).

Operating Highlights

Total area committed increased by 54.3% Y-o-Y to 220,818 square meters (“sqm”) as of June 30, 2019 (June 30, 2018: 143,065 sqm).

Area utilized (or revenue generating space) increased by 46.7% Y-o-Y to 127,107 sqm as of June 30, 2019 (June 30, 2018: 86,665 sqm).

Area in service increased by 41.0% Y-o-Y to 180,441 sqm as of June 30, 2019 (June 30, 2018: 127,984 sqm).

Commitment rate for area in service was 93.7% as of June 30, 2019 (June 30, 2018: 95.6%), and utilization rate was 70.4% as of June 30, 2019 (June 30, 2018: 67.7%).

Area under construction was 78,373 sqm as of June 30, 2019 (June 30, 2018: 41,023 sqm).

Pre-commitment rate for area under construction was 66.1% as of June 30, 2019 (June 30, 2018: 50.6%).

“We had another solid second quarter fueled by broad-based gains,” said Mr. William Huang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We added approximately 21,000 sqm or 52 MW of new business during the quarter and are on track for our sales target for the full year. We continue to make progress in adding highly marketable data center capacity in Tier 1 markets, organically and inorganically, which sets us up to maintain our resource advantage. In particular, we are excited about a new strategic partnership with GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, which will focus on developing and operating build-to-suit data centers outside of Tier 1 markets to fulfil the broader requirements of our strategic customer. This partnership will enable to us do more for our customers, add a unique capability to our platform, and create more long-term value for our shareholders.”

“We are pleased to report 54.5% year-over-year revenue growth for the second quarter,” said Mr. Dan Newman, Chief Financial Officer. “Our adjusted EBITDA grew by 84.5% year-over-year and adjusted EBITDA margin hit 43.5%, representing a 7.1 percentage point improvement from the same period a year ago, which has put us well ahead of the guidance track. As a result, we are revising up our EBITDA guidance by 6.6% at the mid-point to reflect such strong performance. On the funding side, the new partnership with GIC marks another milestone of our evolving financing approach. It brings equity capital from a world class investor directly in to the project level, which opens up new possibilities for us as we continuously seek optimal funding solutions for our rapidly expanding business.”

Second quarter 2019 Financial Results

Net revenue in the second quarter of 2019 was RMB985.2 million (US$143.5 million), a 54.5% increase over the second quarter of 2018 of RMB637.5 million and a 10.5% increase over the first quarter of 2019 of RMB891.8 million. Service revenue in the second quarter of 2019 was RMB985.1 million (US$143.5 million), a 57.3% increase over the second quarter of 2018 of RMB626.3 million and a 10.6% increase over the first quarter of 2019 of RMB890.9 million. The increase was mainly due to full quarter revenue contribution from additional area utilized in the previous quarter and the contribution from 9,057 sqm of net additional area utilized in the second quarter of 2019 which mainly related to Shanghai 4 (“SH4”), Shanghai 6 (“SH6”), Shanghai 9 (“SH9”) and Shenzhen 4 (“SZ4”) Phase 1 data centers. Revenue from IT equipment sales was RMB0.1 million (US$14.0 thousand), compared with RMB11.2 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Cost of revenue in the second quarter of 2019 was RMB723.4 million (US$105.4 million), a 44.7% increase over the second quarter of 2018 of RMB500.0 million and a 6.4% increase over the first quarter of 2019 of RMB679.8 million. The increase over the previous quarter was mainly due to an increase in utility cost as a result of higher area utilized, as well as an increase in depreciation and amortization costs as a result of the completion of the Shanghai 9 (“SH9”) and BJ5 Phase 2 data centers which came into service late in the first quarter of 2019, and the completion of the Shanghai 10 (“SH10”) and Beijing 4 (“BJ4”) data centers which came into service during the second quarter of 2019.

Gross profit was RMB261.8 million (US$38.1 million) in the second quarter of 2019, a 90.3% increase over the second quarter of 2018 of RMB137.5 million, and a 23.5% increase over the first quarter of 2019 of RMB212.0 million. Gross profit margin was 26.6% in the second quarter of 2019, compared with 21.6% in the second quarter of 2018, and 23.8% in the first quarter of 2019. The increase in gross profit margin over the previous quarter was primarily due to the leverage effect realized on fixed-cost components of cost of revenue, partially offset by higher depreciation and amortization related to new projects coming into service.



Adjusted Net Operating Income (“Adjusted NOI”) (non-GAAP) is defined as net loss (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding net interest expenses, income tax expenses (benefits), depreciation and amortization, accretion expenses for asset retirement costs, share-based compensation expenses, selling and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses, research and development expenses, foreign currency exchange loss (gain) and others. Adjusted NOI was RMB521.9 million (US$76.0 million) in the second quarter of 2019, a 79.5% increase over the second quarter of 2018 of RMB290.8 million, and a 14.1% increase over the first quarter of 2019 of RMB457.3 million.

Adjusted NOI margin (non-GAAP) was 53.0% in the second quarter of 2019, compared with 45.6% in the second quarter of 2018, and 51.3% in the first quarter of 2019. The increase over the previous quarter was mainly due to the leverage effect realized on fixed-cost components of cost of revenue.

Selling and marketing expenses, excluding share-based compensation expenses of RMB7.2 million (US$1.0 million), were RMB22.6 million (US$3.3 million) in the second quarter of 2019, a 26.8% increase from the second quarter of 2018 of RMB17.8 million (excluding share-based compensation of RMB4.3 million) and a 11.2% increase from the first quarter of 2019 of RMB20.3 million (excluding share-based compensation of RMB7.5 million). The increase over the previous quarter was primarily due to less sales and marketing activity during the first quarter of the year due to the Chinese New Year.

General and administrative expenses, excluding share-based compensation expenses of RMB16.0 million (US$2.3 million) and depreciation and amortization expenses of RMB16.8 million (US$2.5 million), were RMB61.9 million (US$9.0 million) in the second quarter of 2019, a 25.5% increase over the second quarter of 2018 of RMB49.3 million (excluding share-based compensation expenses of RMB21.8 million and depreciation and amortization expenses of RMB15.6 million) and an 8.4% increase from the first quarter of 2019 of RMB57.1 million (excluding share-based compensation of RMB16.6 million and depreciation and amortization expenses of RMB16.7 million). The increase in general and administrative expenses over the previous quarter was primarily due to less travelling and general office expenses in the first quarter of the year due to the Chinese New Year, as well as the higher personnel cost as a result of the annual salary revision during the second quarter of the year.

Research and development costs were RMB4.2 million (US$0.6 million) in the second quarter of 2019, compared with RMB3.2 million in the second quarter of 2018 and RMB4.6 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Net interest expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB221.9 million (US$32.3 million), a 61.7% increase over the second quarter of 2018 of RMB137.3 million and an 1.3% increase over the first quarter of 2019 of RMB219.1 million. The increase over the previous quarter was mainly due to an increase of total debt to finance data center capacity expansion.

Foreign currency exchange loss for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB7.5 million (US$1.1 million), compared with a gain of RMB9.8 million in the second quarter of 2018 and a gain of RMB4.8 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Net loss in the second quarter of 2019 was RMB93.2 million (US$13.6 million), compared with a net loss of RMB102.1 million in the second quarter of 2018 and a net loss of RMB136.6 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is defined as net loss excluding net interest expenses, income tax expenses (benefits), depreciation and amortization, accretion expenses for asset retirement costs and share-based compensation expenses. Adjusted EBITDA was RMB428.4 million (US$62.4 million) in the second quarter of 2019, an 84.5% increase over the second quarter of 2018 of RMB232.3 million and an 11.8% increase over the first quarter of 2019 of RMB383.2 million.

Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 43.5% in the second quarter of 2019, compared with 36.4% in the second quarter of 2018, and 43.0% in the first quarter of 2019. The increase over the previous quarter was mainly due to the leverage effect realized on fixed-cost components of cost of revenue, partially offset by the negative impact from foreign currency exchange loss.



Basic and diluted loss per ordinary share in the second quarter of 2019 was RMB0.10 (US$0.01), compared with RMB0.10 in the second quarter of 2018, and RMB0.15 in the first quarter of 2019.

Basic and diluted loss per American Depositary Share (“ADS”) in the second quarter of 2019 was RMB0.76 (US$0.11), compared with RMB0.82 in the second quarter of 2018, and RMB1.21 in the first quarter of 2019. Each ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.



Sales

Total area committed at the end of the second quarter of 2019 was 220,818 sqm, compared with 143,065 sqm at the end of the second quarter of 2018 and 199,831 sqm at the end of the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 54.3% Y-o-Y and 10.5% quarter-over-quarter (“Q-o-Q”). In the second quarter of 2019, net additional total area committed was 20,987 sqm, including significant contributions from the SH6, Shanghai 7 (“SH7”), Beijing 4 (“BJ4”), Beijing 8 (“BJ8”) and Langfang 1 (“LF1”) data centers. The sales increase was driven primarily by booming Cloud adoption in China leading to higher demand from Cloud service providers, as well as significant new commitments from large Internet and financial service institution customers.

Data Center Resources

Area in service at the end of the second quarter of 2019 was 180,441 sqm, compared with 127,984 sqm at the end of the second quarter of 2018 and 171,515 sqm at the end of the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 41.0% Y-o-Y and 5.2% Q-o-Q. In the second quarter of 2019, SH10 (3,745 sqm) and BJ4 (4,695 sqm) data centers came into service.

Area under construction at the end of the second quarter of 2019 was 78,373 sqm, compared with 41,023 sqm at the end of the second quarter of 2018 and 65,736 sqm at the end of the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 91.0% Y-o-Y and 19.2% Q-o-Q. In the second quarter of 2019, construction commenced on BJ8, LF1 and Langfang 2 (“LF2”) data centers. As previously disclosed, BJ8 is located next to the existing Beijing 7 (“BJ7”) data center. BJ8 will yield around 10,911 sqm of IT area and has been fully pre-committed. LF1 and LF2 are two buildings on the same site that we leased in the previous quarter. Both data centers are now under construction and will yield an IT area of 4,858 sqm and 4,859 sqm, respectively. LF1 has already been fully pre-committed.

Commitment rate of area in service was 93.7% at the end of the second quarter of 2019, compared with 95.6% at the end of the second quarter of 2018 and 96.1% at the end of first quarter of 2019. Pre-commitment rate of area under construction was 66.1% at the end of the second quarter of 2019, compared with 50.6% at the end of the second quarter of 2018 and 53.4% at the end of the first quarter of 2019.

Area utilized at the end of the second quarter of 2019 was 127,107 sqm, compared with 86,665 sqm at the end of the second quarter of 2018 and 118,050 sqm at the end of the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 46.7% Y-o-Y and 7.7% Q-o-Q. Net additional area utilized was 9,057 sqm in the second quarter, which mainly came from the additional area utilized in SH4, SH6, SH9 and SZ4 Phase 1 data centers.

Utilization rate of area in service was 70.4% at the end of the second quarter of 2019, compared with 67.7% at the end of the second quarter of 2018 and 68.8% at the end of the first quarter of 2019.

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2019, cash was RMB5,730.6 million (US$834.8 million). Total short-term debt was RMB1,016.9 million (US$148.1 million), comprised of short-term borrowings and the current portion of long-term borrowings of RMB900.4 million (US$131.2 million) and the current portion of finance lease and other financing obligations of RMB116.6 million (US$17.0 million). Total long-term debt was RMB13,106.3 million (US$1,909.1 million), comprised of long-term borrowings (excluding current portion) of RMB6,711.0 million (US$977.6 million), convertible bonds of RMB2,013.9 million (US$293.4 million) and the non-current portion of finance lease and other financing obligations of RMB4,381.3 million (US$638.2 million). During the second quarter of 2019, the Company obtained new debt financing and re-financing facilities of RMB1,451.8 million (US$211.5 million).

Recent Developments

Strategic Partnership with GIC

The Company announced today that it has signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement (the “Agreement”) with GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, to develop and operate hyperscale build-to-suit (“BTS”) data centers outside of Tier 1 cities in China. GDS and GIC will focus initially on a BTS data center program for a leading internet and cloud service provider, which is a strategic customer of GDS (the “Customer”). In parallel with the Agreement, GDS has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Customer for multiple BTS data centers at several of its campuses serving different regions of China.

Under the terms of the Agreement with GIC, GDS will enter into contractual commitments with the Customer for BTS data centers. GDS will set up individual project companies to undertake the development of each data center and own 100% during the construction phase. Upon completion of each data center, GDS will sell a 90% equity interest in the project company to GIC at development plus financing cost, subject to certain conditions. GDS will continue to hold the remaining 10% equity interest of the project company and provide management and operating services to the joint venture. GDS will earn a return over the life of the project from its equity investment plus recurring service fees. The first project covered by the Agreement, a data center under construction by GDS at the Customer’s campus in Jiangsu province, is nearly complete and a 90% equity interest in the relevant project company will be offered to GIC shortly. GDS has previously completed 3 build-to-suit data centers for the Customer at its campus in Hebei province, which will remain outside of the GIC partnership.

GDS is strategically positioned to fulfil the requirements of the most demanding customers for outsourced data center capacity in Tier 1 markets, where there is a high barrier to entry and supply is scarce. However, GDS recognizes that its large internet and cloud service provider customers also require substantial capacity at locations outside of Tier 1 markets to host their less latency-sensitive data and applications. In the past, customers typically developed such capacity in-house, but are now actively seeking ways to outsource this part of their requirement as well. By partnering with GIC, GDS will be uniquely positioned to offer customers a solution for outsourcing their hyperscale data centers outside of Tier 1 markets, with deep capital-backing, and assured operational excellence. The partnership will enable GDS to broaden its addressable market, strengthen key customer relationships, and generate a new stream of recurring fee income, while maintaining strategic focus and equity returns.

For additional details, please see the press release of “GDS and GIC Form Unique Strategic Partnership to Develop and Operate Hyperscale Build-to-Suit Data Centers in China” issued on August 13, 2019.

Beijing 9 Data Center Acquisition

The Company recently entered into an agreement for the acquisition of a data center, Beijing 9 (“BJ9”), in the Daxing district of Beijing, a primary data center hub in the Beijing market. The data center is located close to the Company’s existing Beijing 1, Beijing 2, and Beijing 3 data center cluster. BJ9 has an IT area of 8,029 sqm and has been in operation for over 2 years. It is fully committed and stabilized. A majority of the data center is committed by 3 internet customers, which the Company considers to be strategic accounts with high growth potential. With growing demand for data center capacity within the metro Beijing area and restrictions on new data center project approvals, the Company believes that this acquisition will further strengthen its position in the largest Tier 1 market in China, where supply is becoming increasingly scarce. The Company targets to close the acquisition by the year end.

Updated Business Outlook

For the full year of 2019, the Company now expects its total revenues to be in the range of RMB4,000 million to RMB4,100 million, increasing the low end of the original guidance of RMB3,900 by approximately 2.6% and keeping the high end of the original guidance of RMB4,100 million unchanged. For the full year of 2019, the Company now expects its adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of RMB1,760 million to RMB1,800 million, increasing the low end of the original guidance of RMB1,640 million by approximately 7.3% and the high end of the original guidance of RMB1,700 million by approximately 5.9%. The updated estimates imply an increase of 43.3% to 46.8% year-over-year in total revenues and 68.2% to 72.0% year-over-year in adjusted EBITDA. The original guidance of capital expenditures for the full year of 2019 of RMB4,500 million to RMB5,000 million remains unchanged.

This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary view on the current business situation and market conditions, which are subject to change.

Conference Call

Management will hold a conference call at 8:00 AM Eastern Time on August 13, 2019 (8:00 PM Beijing Time on August 13, 2019) to discuss financial results and answer questions from investors and analysts. Listeners may access the call by dialing:

United States: 1-845-675-0437 International: +65-6713-5090 Hong Kong: +852-3018-6771 China: 400-620-8038 Conference ID: 7993415

A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call until August 21, 2019 09:59 AM U.S. ET by dialing:

United States: 1-646-254-3697 International:

Hong Kong:

China: +61-2-8199-0299

+852-3051-2780

400-632-2162 Replay Access Code: 7993415

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at investors.gds-services.com.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

Our management and board of directors use adjusted NOI, adjusted NOI margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures, to evaluate our operating performance, establish budgets and develop operational goals for managing our business. In particular, we believe that the exclusion of the expenses eliminated in calculating adjusted NOI and adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure of our core operating performance.

We also present these non-GAAP measures because we believe these non-GAAP measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as measures of the financial performance of companies in our industry.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, cash flows or our liquidity, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net income (loss), cash flows used in operating activities or other consolidated statements of operations and cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures instead of their nearest GAAP equivalent. First, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted NOI, and adjusted NOI margin are not substitutes for net income (loss), cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities or other consolidated statements of operation and cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Second, other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of these non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. Finally, these non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect the impact of net interest expenses, incomes tax benefits (expenses), depreciation and amortization, accretion expenses for asset retirement costs, and share-based compensation expenses, each of which have been and may continue to be incurred in our business.

We mitigate these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results” set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“USD”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB6.8650 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 28, 2019 in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Statement Regarding Preliminary Unaudited Financial Information

The unaudited financial information set out in this earnings release is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments to the consolidated financial statements may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company’s year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information.

About GDS Holdings Limited

​

GDS Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: GDS) is a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China. The Company’s facilities are strategically located in China’s primary economic hubs where demand for high-performance data center services is concentrated. The Company’s data centers have large net floor area, high power capacity, density and efficiency, and multiple redundancy across all critical systems. GDS is carrier and cloud neutral, which enables customers to connect directly to all major PRC telecommunications carriers and to the largest PRC and global cloud service providers hosted by GDS in many of its facilities. The Company has an 18-year track record of service delivery, successfully fulfilling the requirements of some of the largest and most demanding customers for outsourced data center services in China. The Company’s base of customers consists predominantly of hyper-scale cloud service providers, large internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Safe Harbor

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “guidance,” “intend,” “is/are likely to,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “target,” “will,” and similar statements. Among other things, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about GDS Holdings’ beliefs and expectations regarding the growth of its businesses and its revenue for the full fiscal year, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as GDS Holdings’ strategic and operational plans, are or contain forward-looking statements. GDS Holdings may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on Forms 20-F and 6-K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause GDS Holdings’ actual results or financial performance to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: GDS Holdings’ goals and strategies; GDS Holdings’ future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the market for high-performance data centers, data center solutions and related services in China; GDS Holdings’ expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its high-performance data centers, data center solutions and related services; GDS Holdings’ expectations regarding building, strengthening and maintaining its relationships with new and existing customers; the continued adoption of cloud computing and cloud service providers in China; risks and uncertainties associated with increased investments in GDS Holdings’ business and new data center initiatives; risks and uncertainties associated with strategic acquisitions and investments; GDS Holdings’ ability to maintain or grow its revenue or business; fluctuations in GDS Holdings’ operating results; changes in laws, regulations and regulatory environment that affect GDS Holdings’ business operations; competition in GDS Holdings’ industry in China; security breaches; power outages; and fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and globally and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the GDS Holdings’ filings with the SEC, including its registration statement on Form F-1, as amended. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release and are based on assumptions that GDS Holdings believes to be reasonable as of such date, and GDS Holdings does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

GDS Holdings Limited

Laura Chen

Phone: +86 (21) 2033-0295

Email: ir@gds-services.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Ross Warner

Phone: +86 (10) 6508-0677

Email: GDS@tpg-ir.com

Brandi Piacente

Phone: +1 (212) 481-2050

Email: GDS@tpg-ir.com

GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")) As of

December 31, 2018 As of June 30, 2019 RMB RMB US$ Assets Current assets Cash 2,161,622 5,730,578 834,753 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 536,842 855,203 124,574 Value-added-tax (“VAT”) recoverable 163,476 235,423 34,293 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 175,456 230,345 33,554 Total current assets 3,037,396 7,051,549 1,027,174 Property and equipment, net 13,994,945 15,535,295 2,262,971 Operating lease right-of-use assets 0 483,531 70,434 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 2,234,462 2,160,947 314,777 Other non-current assets 1,618,440 1,733,199 252,469 Total assets 20,885,243 26,964,521 3,927,825 Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Shares and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term borrowings 1,283,320 900,354 131,151 Accounts payable 1,508,020 1,769,997 257,829 Accrued expenses and other payables 549,641 648,933 94,528 Operating lease liabilities, current 0 65,352 9,520 Finance lease and other financing obligations, current 166,898 116,577 16,981 Total current liabilities 3,507,879 3,501,213 510,009 Long-term borrowings, excluding current portion 5,203,708 6,711,013 977,569 Convertible bonds payable 2,004,714 2,013,914 293,360 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 0 392,345 57,151 Finance lease and other financing obligations, non-current 4,134,327 4,381,340 638,214 Other long-term liabilities 512,690 512,088 74,594 Total liabilities 15,363,318 17,511,913 2,550,897 Redeemable preferred shares 0 1,033,353 150,525 Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares 341 394 57 Additional paid-in capital 7,275,945 10,336,129 1,505,627 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (139,254 ) (72,382 ) (10,543 ) Accumulated deficit (1,615,107 ) (1,844,886 ) (268,738 ) Total shareholders’ equity 5,521,925 8,419,255 1,226,403 Commitments and contingencies Total liabilities, redeemable preferred shares and shareholders' equity 20,885,243 26,964,521 3,927,825

Note: Effective January 1, 2019, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Codification (“ASC”) 842 Leases using a modified retrospective method, under which prior period results were not retrospectively adjusted. Upon adoption, the Company recognized operating lease liabilities and right of use assets of RMB483.6 million and RMB514.0 million, respectively, and derecognized intangible assets of RMB44.6 million for operating leases, and derecognized other financing obligations and construction in progress of RMB331.9 million and RMB336.7 million, respectively, for assets under construction in build-to-suit lease arrangements on January 1, 2019.

GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2018 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net revenue Service revenue 626,347 890,946 985,094 143,495 1,177,820 1,876,040 273,276 Equipment sales 11,163 895 95 14 21,915 990 144 Total net revenue 637,510 891,841 985,189 143,509 1,199,735 1,877,030 273,420 Cost of revenue (499,989 ) (679,832 ) (723,420 ) (105,378 ) (939,297 ) (1,403,252 ) (204,407 ) Gross profit 137,521 212,009 261,769 38,131 260,438 473,778 69,013 Operating expenses Selling and marketing expenses (22,132 ) (27,832 ) (29,805 ) (4,342 ) (48,981 ) (57,637 ) (8,396 ) General and administrative expenses (86,737 ) (90,301 ) (94,702 ) (13,795 ) (149,673 ) (185,003 ) (26,949 ) Research and development expenses (3,201 ) (4,639 ) (4,200 ) (612 ) (5,873 ) (8,839 ) (1,288 ) Income from operations 25,451 89,237 133,062 19,382 55,911 222,299 32,380 Other income (expenses): Net interest expenses (137,274 ) (219,117 ) (221,906 ) (32,324 ) (252,328 ) (441,023 ) (64,242 ) Foreign currency exchange gain (loss), net 9,778 4,772 (7,530 ) (1,097 ) 6,559 (2,758 ) (402 ) Others, net 1,903 2,503 2,017 294 2,512 4,520 658 Loss before income taxes (100,142 ) (122,605 ) (94,357 ) (13,745 ) (187,346 ) (216,962 ) (31,606 ) Income tax (expenses) benefits (1,935 ) (14,015 ) 1,198 175 (657 ) (12,817 ) (1,867 ) Net loss (102,077 ) (136,620 ) (93,159 ) (13,570 ) (188,003 ) (229,779 ) (33,473 ) Change in redemption value of redeemable preferred shares 0

(17,760 ) 0 0 0 (17,760 ) (2,587 ) Cumulative dividend on preferred shares 0

(559

) (12,913

) (1,881

) 0 (13,472 ) (1,962 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (102,077 ) (154,939 ) (106,072 ) (15,451 ) (188,003 ) (261,011 ) (38,022 ) Loss per ordinary share Basic and diluted (0.10 ) (0.15 ) (0.10 ) (0.01 ) (0.19 ) (0.24 ) (0.04 ) Weighted average number of ordinary share outstanding Basic and diluted 992,452,334 1,025,055,553 1,115,624,250 1,115,624,250 981,162,414 1,070,590,091 1,070,590,091





GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2018 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net loss (102,077 ) (136,620 ) (93,159 ) (13,570 ) (188,003 ) (229,779 ) (33,473 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of nil tax 71,907 19,353 47,519 6,922 31,501 66,872 9,741 Comprehensive loss (30,170 ) (117,267 ) (45,640 ) (6,648 ) (156,502 ) (162,907 ) (23,732 )





GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))





Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2018 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net loss (102,077 ) (136,620 ) (93,159 ) (13,570 ) (188,003 ) (229,779 ) (33,473 ) Depreciation and amortization 166,759 254,037 269,176 39,210 304,247 523,213 76,215 Amortization of debt issuance cost and debt discount 9,339 16,990 36,522 5,320 17,267 53,512 7,795 Share-based compensation expense 27,954 31,957 30,977 4,512 43,587 62,934 9,167 Others 1,318 (5,160 ) (15,913 ) (2,318 ) (1,459 ) (21,073 ) (3,069 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (121,601 ) (221,010 ) (111,693 ) (16,271 ) (337,376 ) (332,703 ) (48,463 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (18,308 ) (59,806 ) 115,910 16,883 (161,737 ) 56,104 8,172 Purchase of property and equipment (867,965 ) (829,446 ) (517,034 ) (75,314 ) (1,630,937 ) (1,346,480 ) (196,137 ) Payments related to acquisitions and investments (289,487 ) (5,000 ) (22,113 ) (3,221 ) (333,294 ) (27,113 ) (3,949 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,157,452 ) (834,446 ) (539,147 ) (78,535 ) (1,964,231 ) (1,373,593 ) (200,086 ) Net proceeds from financing activities 2,499,137 4,789,711 (20,334 ) (2,962 ) 4,612,140 4,769,377 694,739 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,499,137 4,789,711 (20,334 ) (2,962 ) 4,612,140 4,769,377 694,739 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash 153,167 (9,215 ) 122,535 17,851 95,531 113,320 16,507 Net increase (decrease) of cash and restricted cash 1,476,544 3,886,244 (321,036 ) (46,763 ) 2,581,703 3,565,208 519,332 Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period 3,052,759 2,284,748 6,170,992 898,906 1,947,600 2,284,748 332,811 Cash and restricted cash at end of period 4,529,303 6,170,992 5,849,956 852,143 4,529,303 5,849,956 852,143





GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$") except for percentage data) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2018 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net loss (102,077 ) (136,620 ) (93,159 ) (13,570 ) (188,003 ) (229,779 ) (33,473 ) Net interest expenses 137,274 219,117 221,906 32,324 252,328 441,023 64,242 Income tax expenses (benefits) 1,935 14,015 (1,198 ) (175 ) 657 12,817 1,867 Depreciation and amortization 166,759 254,037 269,176 39,210 304,247 523,213 76,215 Accretion expenses for asset retirement costs 407 711 723 105 716 1,434 209 Share-based compensation expenses 27,954 31,957 30,977 4,512 43,587 62,934 9,167 Selling and marketing expenses (1) 17,835 20,330 22,610 3,294 39,654 42,940 6,255 General and administrative expenses (1) 49,318 57,090 61,898 9,016 93,276 118,988 17,333 Research and development expenses (1) 3,093 3,970 3,477 506 5,433 7,447 1,085 Foreign currency exchange loss (gain), net (9,778 ) (4,772 ) 7,530 1,097 (6,559 ) 2,758 402 Others, net (1,903 ) (2,503 ) (2,017 ) (294 ) (2,512 ) (4,520 ) (658 ) Adjusted NOI 290,817 457,332 521,923 76,025 542,824 979,255 142,644 Adjusted NOI margin 45.6 % 51.3 % 53.0 % 53.0 % 45.2 % 52.2 % 52.2 %

Note 1:

Selling and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses and research and development expenses exclude depreciation, amortization and share-based compensation expenses.

GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$") except for percentage data)





Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2018 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net loss (102,077 ) (136,620 ) (93,159 ) (13,570 ) (188,003 ) (229,779 ) (33,473 ) Net interest expenses 137,274 219,117 221,906 32,324 252,328 441,023 64,242 Income tax expenses (benefits) 1,935 14,015 (1,198 ) (175 ) 657 12,817 1,867 Depreciation and amortization 166,759 254,037 269,176 39,210 304,247 523,213 76,215 Accretion expenses for asset retirement costs 407 711 723 105 716 1,434 209 Share-based compensation expenses 27,954 31,957 30,977 4,512 43,587 62,934 9,167 Adjusted EBITDA 232,252 383,217 428,425 62,406 413,532 811,642 118,227 Adjusted EBITDA margin 36.4 % 43.0 % 43.5 % 43.5 % 34.5 % 43.2 % 43.2 %



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.