Employers in the Exploding ‘Gig Economy’ Will Now Have Access to Affordable Health Insurance Plans Through New Joint Venture “PrimeAxess”

/EIN News/ -- BURTONSVILLE, Md., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INFINITI HR and Quad M Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB Symbol – MMMM) announce the formation of its joint venture company PrimeAxess, a provider of innovative health insurance plans combined with a full suite of employee benefit services that targets segments of the ‘Gig Economy’ labor market that generally includes employers with less than five employees, and whose numbers exceed 50 million. The joint venture is subject to the finalization of the letter of intent, due diligence, and execution of a Definitive Agreement.



PrimeAxess will act as the Employer of Record (EOR) for employers that meet specific requirements and are subsequently leased to their respective companies. PrimeAxess, as the EOR, will provide comprehensive employer-controlled HR and payroll service, as well as workers’ compensation insurance, risk and compliance controls, COBRA, 401(k), reinsurance, financial services, supplemental insurance, long-term care insurance support, employee and employer retirement benefit services, and a myriad of financial, insurance, and benefit resources.

As PrimeAxess performs essential employer services, client companies are assured full compliance with IRS, state and federal DOL, and other mounting regulatory requirements.

Through Quad M Solution’s wholly owned subsidiary NuAxess 2, Inc., PrimeAxess offers proprietary self-funded health plans that feature no coinsurance, open provider access, Health Savings Accounts, balance bill protection, and the lowest deductible for employees along with first dollar coverage. Millions of workers will finally have affordable comprehensive medical insurance available to them.

“No other company has chosen to truly meet the health insurance and HR needs of this fast-growing segment of American business,” Quad M Solutions CEO and Founder Pat Dileo said. “With more than 50 million workers hungry for a solution, PrimeAxess will be the first. We are excited to demonstrate to the world that with transparency and fairness, a sustainable, consumer driven health insurance model will disrupt the current health insurance industry.”

About INFINITI HR

INFINITI HR is a leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The INFINITI HR PEO platform provides full regulatory compliance management, on-demand HR guidance, real-time payroll /tax filing, POS integration and access into industry leading True-Group Master Policies for Workers’ Compensation, Employment Practices Liability Insurance and other operational business coverages.



In partnership with INFINITI HR, clients are better positioned to navigate increasingly complex employment-related matters and meet federal and statutory obligations as it relates to human resource administration and compliance, payroll and tax processing, employee benefits, risk management, and safety compliance. INFINITI HR provides multiple service platforms including a professional employer organization (PEO) deliverable as well as administrative service support (ASO) and stand-alone payroll and insurance solutions.



INFINITI HR delivers its solution through an integrated combination of robust cloud technology and an active client relationship that emphasizes high-tech and high-touch interaction. The INFINITI HR Cloud is a 100% web based, easy to use, complete client-centric HRIS platform that couples with INFINITI HR’s expert services, all designed to simplify HR and let our clients focus on growth.



INFINITI HR is an IRS Certified PEO, a seven time member of the Inc. 5000 Hall of Fame and The Washington Post’s 2019 Top Workplace winner in Washington DC. HR outsourcing solutions nearing $1B in current activity are delivered to a diverse cohort of businesses throughout all 50 states.

About Quad M Solutions, Inc.

Quad M Solutions, Inc., (OTCQB Symbol – MMMM) is a reporting public company, and they provide sustainable solutions to the health insurance and employee benefits challenges faced by millions of small to medium sized group employers and their employees seeking affordable and sustainable health insurance plans. Quad M Solutions’ proprietary eco-system focus on transparency and consumer driven healthcare, where the patient-doctor relationship is centric to its insurance, positions Quad M as the disruptor needed to innovate in a status-quo non-competitive insurance industry.

About NuAxess

NuAxess is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quad M Solutions Inc. and provides innovative health insurance plans targeting the employers with less than 500 employees. NuAxess facilitates a company’s efforts to self-insure their employees’ health insurance plans. As a company partners with NuAxess, they reduce premium costs while offering much greater choice, and provide greater responsibility to the employee with financial incentives, thus creating true consumer driven healthcare.

NuAxess achieves lower costs and higher value by uniting and managing best-in-class business healthcare/benefits partners and services bundled together for an end-to-end single source health insurance and benefits solution. NuAxess plans have no coinsurance, limited copays, provide full transparency, and offer unrestricted access to use any doctor. For the employer, NuAxess handles all the administrative headaches and provides all the necessary protections to enable an employer to concentrate on business not insurance.

Information on Forward Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). You can identify such forward-looking statements by the words "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "likely," "possibly," "probably," "goal," "opportunity," "objective," "target," "assume," "outlook," "guidance," "predicts," "appears," "indicator" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. In the normal course of business, Quad M Solutions, in an effort to help keep our stockholders and the public informed about our operations, may from time to time issue such forward-looking statements, either orally or in writing. Generally, these statements relate to business plans or strategies, projected or anticipated benefits or other consequences of such plans or strategies, or projections involving anticipated revenues, earnings, profits, pricing, operating expenses or other aspects of operating results. We base the forward-looking statements on our expectations, estimates, and projections at the time such statements are made. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that we cannot predict. In addition, we have based many of these forward-looking statements on assumptions about future events that may prove to be inaccurate. The actual results of the future events described in such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those stated in such forward-looking statements.

For Further Information:

Pat Dileo

CEO, Chairman, Quad M Solutions, Inc.

732-423-5520

844-NuAxess







