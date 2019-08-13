Never-Ending Summer: KOHO Celebrates No FX Fees Until Fall and Up to 6% Cashback With New Travel Partners

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Between closing a $42 million series B, launching their Joint and Premium accounts, and announcing a new PowerUps program that rewards users with instant cashback when they refer friends, it’s been a big year for KOHO and its community. The fast-growing challenger bank announced that starting today, they are waiving foreign exchange (FX) fees on international transactions for all their users until the last day of summer, September 23rd, 2019. The FinTech company is also proud to be teaming up with Booking.com and Sunwing to bring users more travel perks. Beginning next week, KOHO users can earn up to 6% cashback on their wanderlust when they book with these partners.



“Summer can feel way too short for Canadians, so we wanted to do what we could to help our community make the most of the last days of summer,” says Daniel Eberhard, CEO and co-founder of KOHO. “We’re really excited to be working with Booking.com and Sunwing to help our users earn extra cashback as they plan their future vacations and start saving for their next big trip.”

KOHO has worked with Booking.com and Sunwing to help supercharge those savings. Earn 3% cashback when you book accommodations with Booking.com through the KOHO app or 6% if you’re a KOHO Premium user. With Sunwing, you’ll earn 3% cashback on any travel when you use your KOHO card on sunwing.ca. Check the KOHO app for full offer details.

“At Sunwing, we’re committed to helping our customers vacation better. Whether they’re saving for a family vacation or a luxurious getaway, we want every traveller to have their dream vacation experience,” says Stuart Morris, GM Retail at Sunwing. “It’s great that KOHO has personal saving tools that encourage Canadians to achieve their travel aspirations.”

About KOHO

KOHO offers a full-service spending account with an integrated app and reloadable Visa card, giving its users instant cashback, automated savings goals, and more. Backed by Power Corp. and Portag3, KOHO uses app-based technology to remove friction from the banking experience. Users have more transparency into their money, and the ability to track their spending and saving in real-time. We don’t make money off of complexity or by hoodwinking our users. We believe the financial system should be open, intuitive, and designed to help you live a better life.

