Relias and BenchPrep Partner to Provide an Enhanced Learning Experience for Healthcare Professionals Seeking Certification

Relias is using BenchPrep’s industry-leading platform to offer specialized content for wound care certification prep

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BenchPrep, the configurable cloud-based learning platform for nonprofits, corporations, and training organizations, has today announced a strategic partnership with Relias , a trusted partner to more than 10,000 healthcare organizations across the continuum of care. With this partnership, Relias will leverage BenchPrep’s industry-leading platform to offer interactive certification test prep tools to their clients. Initially the agreement will cover three nursing specialty programs: Skin and Wound Management, Ostomy Management Specialist, and Acute/Critical Care Nursing (CCRN).



The partnership will enable original content developed by Relias to be presented as individualized study plans that include flash cards, practice exams, and real time progress feedback, which in conjunction with Relias’ existing learning tools, will give healthcare professionals a single solution that fully prepares them for their certification exam.

In September, 2018, Relias acquired the healthcare division of OnCourse Learning, bringing the total number of hospitals using Relias solutions to over 2,000 and a post-acute care client roster of over 5,000. In addition, Relias offers a comprehensive library of more than 7,200 online courses, live training sessions and certifications for medical professionals, making it the broadest and deepest online course library in healthcare. Relias’ unique combination of tools helps healthcare organizations reduce variation in care, lower healthcare costs and improve the quality of care. With this new partnership, Relias will now be leveraging BenchPrep’s premium online learning platform to deliver a best-in-class certification test preparation experience for healthcare professionals.

“The quality of training healthcare professionals receive has a direct impact on the quality of care they provide,” said Jim Triandiflou, CEO of Relias. “Our partnership with BenchPrep reflects our commitment to positively impact lives by providing the best solutions possible so all patients receive optimum care.”

Relias identified several elements of the BenchPrep platform as particularly appealing and relevant for their clients, including daily study goals based on exam date, real-time progress and performance data, full-length practice exams, and interactive teaching methods that are fun and engaging, which boosts knowledge retention.

“We are really excited to be supporting Relias in their commitment to reducing variation in care,” said Ashish Rangnekar, co-founder and CEO of BenchPrep. “By ensuring that healthcare professionals are provided with the engaging tools they need to succeed in their continuing education, we can help close the gap between the current workforce demand in healthcare and providers with requisite skill sets.”

About BenchPrep

BenchPrep is a configurable cloud-based learning platform that delivers the best learning experience and drives revenue for nonprofits (credentialing bodies & associations), corporations, and training companies. With an award-winning learner-centric platform, BenchPrep increases learner engagement, improves long-term learner retention, and reduces dropout rates. Many of the largest credentialing bodies, associations, and training organizations in the world now deliver learning programs through BenchPrep, including ACT, Becker Professional Education, AAMC, CFA Institute, CompTIA, GMAC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HR Certification Institute, Richardson Sales Training, ASCM, AIA, ProLiteracy, Hobsons, McGraw Hill Education, OnCourse Learning, and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. More than 5 million learners have used BenchPrep’s platform to attain academic and professional success. To discover more about BenchPrep, please visit www.benchprep.com .

About Relias

For more than 10,000 healthcare organizations and 4,500,000 caregivers, Relias continues to help clients deliver better clinical and financial outcomes by reducing variation in care. Our platform employs performance metrics and assessments to reveal specific gaps in skills and addresses them with targeted, personalized and engaging learning. We help healthcare organizations, their people, and those under their care, get better. Better at identifying problems, addressing them with better knowledge and skills, and better outcomes for all. Let us help you get better: www.relias.com .

A video accompanying this release is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/821b6400-74ca-487c-b57d-a514291a1108



