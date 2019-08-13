/EIN News/ --



Pulmocide announces Journal of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy publication of novel antifungal PC945 activity against Candida auris, a health threat gaining global prominence

C.auris is often multi-drug resistant and new treatment options are urgently required

PC945 is a first-in-class azole for inhaled delivery and is already in clinical testing for prevention or treatment of invasive lung infections

London, UK, 13 August 2019 – Pulmocide Ltd, which is developing first-in-class inhaled anti-infectives for targeted treatment of life-threatening lung infections, is pleased to announce that in vitro data published in the Journal of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy highlight the potential of its novel antifungal candidate PC945 in the treatment of Candida auris.

C.auris is an emerging yeast infection that is expecting to pose a growing and significant health threat owing to its multi-drug resistant nature.

The paper ‘In vitro antifungal activity of a novel topical triazole PC945 against emerging yeast Candida auris’ (available to view here) outlines the susceptibility of C.auris to Pulmocide’s novel antifungal triazole, PC945, optimized for topical delivery.

PC945, Pulmocide’s lead asset, was found to be a more potent inhibitor than posaconazole, voriconazole and fluconazole of C.auris isolates collected globally, warranting further laboratory and clinical evaluations.

Dr Garth Rapeport, Chief Executive Officer of Pulmocide, said: “We are pleased to report these promising data. Pulmocide is very aware of the growing concern around Candida auris and we are delighted to be able to contribute to the growing body of research characterising this newly identified pathogen.

“C.auris has been isolated from all manner of upper and lower respiratory tract samples as well as from the air in hospital settings. Targeting upper or lower airway delivery by aerosolization of antifungals can prevent systemic side effects by achieving high local concentrations at the primary site of infection. PC945 is the first antifungal triazole specifically designed as a once-daily, topical/aerosolized treatment for upper airway fungus colonization. Although the transmission route of C.auris has not been fully identified, these in vitro data of PC945 indicate that it is a promising drug to prevent or treat C.auris infection.”

The full publication is available online and can be viewed here .

- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

Pulmocide Ltd

Garth Rapeport, Chief Executive Officer

+44 203 763 9484

admin@pulmocide.com

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott, Sukaina Virji, Lindsey Neville

+44 20 3709 5700

pulmocide@consilium-comms.com

About PC945

Existing triazole compounds are usually dosed either orally or systemically and have several limitations such as unwanted systemic effects and poor or variable drug concentrations achieved at the site of infection.

PC945 is the first triazole antifungal agent to be developed for delivery to the lung via inhalation. Inhaled delivery has the advantage of low dose administration, targeted delivery to the site of action and minimal systemic liability. Results from a Phase 1 study showed PC945 to be safe and well tolerated and pharmacokinetic data confirmed prolonged lung retention with once daily use.

As a potent antifungal agent, PC945 is currently being developed for the treatment of Aspergillus infections in patients with asthma, cystic fibrosis and following lung transplantation. Phase 2 studies have recently commenced to assess the effectiveness of PC945 for the treatment of invasive Aspergillus infections in an expanded access population.

About Pulmocide

Pulmocide Ltd http://pulmocide.com/ is a venture capital funded company based in London with a focus on novel inhaled therapies for life threatening lung infections caused by Aspergillus (a fungal pathogen) and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

Lung infections caused by Aspergillus result from an infection in the bronchial mucosa and are considered ideal for the use of inhaled medicines. The Pulmocide team has a long track record in the discovery and development of inhaled medicines. Pulmocide has identified PC945 (a potent antifungal agent) and PC786 (an antiviral compound) for delivery by inhaled administration. Dosing has been initiated in Phase 2 studies with both product candidates.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.