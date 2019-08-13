There were 626 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 161,733 in the last 365 days.

Worldwide Female Infertility Drugs Market Outlook to 2023 - Adverse Outcomes & High Cost of Non-Therapeutics Propel Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Female Infertility Drugs Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Adverse outcomes and high cost of non-therapeutics

Non-therapeutics such as ART procedures, ICSI, IUI, crypto preservation of gametes and embryos, and IVF are expensive. Also, the cost burden on patients in the US is high due to lack of insurance coverage.

These factors will boost the demand for female infertility drugs and lead to the expansion of the global female infertility drugs market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Introduction of biosimilars

Biosimilars are identical copies of original biologics, which are highly expensive. This is driving the demand for biosimilars.

In addition, they are gaining traction in the market because they promote patient adherence. This factor is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Market Dynamics

The market report looks at factors such as the high prevalence of female infertility, high-risk factors for female infertility, and adverse outcomes and high cost of non-therapeutics.

However, the availability of alternative treatment options, weak late-stage pipeline, and stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the female infertility drugs industry over the forecast period.

Segments Analyzed

The female infertility drugs market analysis considers sales from segments including parenteral, oral, and others. The analysis also considers the sales of female infertility drugs in Asia, Europe, North America, and RoW.

In 2018, the parenteral segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. The parenteral route is more convenient for peptide drugs. This factor will play a significant role in the parenteral segment to maintain its market position.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global female infertility drugs market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading female infertility drugs manufacturers, that include:

  • Allergan
  • Ferring
  • Merck
  • Novartis
  • Sanofi

Also, the female infertility drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ROA

  • Comparison by RoA
  • Parenteral - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Oral - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by RoA

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing awareness about female infertility
  • Patient assistance programs
  • Introduction of biosimilars

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Allergan PLC
  • Ferring B.V.
  • Merck KGaA
  • Novartis AG
  • Sanofi

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fmkwhn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Science


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.