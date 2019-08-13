Worldwide Female Infertility Drugs Market Outlook to 2023 - Adverse Outcomes & High Cost of Non-Therapeutics Propel Market Growth
Adverse outcomes and high cost of non-therapeutics
Non-therapeutics such as ART procedures, ICSI, IUI, crypto preservation of gametes and embryos, and IVF are expensive. Also, the cost burden on patients in the US is high due to lack of insurance coverage.
These factors will boost the demand for female infertility drugs and lead to the expansion of the global female infertility drugs market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
Introduction of biosimilars
Biosimilars are identical copies of original biologics, which are highly expensive. This is driving the demand for biosimilars.
In addition, they are gaining traction in the market because they promote patient adherence. This factor is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
The market report looks at factors such as the high prevalence of female infertility, high-risk factors for female infertility, and adverse outcomes and high cost of non-therapeutics.
However, the availability of alternative treatment options, weak late-stage pipeline, and stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the female infertility drugs industry over the forecast period.
Segments Analyzed
The female infertility drugs market analysis considers sales from segments including parenteral, oral, and others. The analysis also considers the sales of female infertility drugs in Asia, Europe, North America, and RoW.
In 2018, the parenteral segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. The parenteral route is more convenient for peptide drugs. This factor will play a significant role in the parenteral segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global female infertility drugs market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading female infertility drugs manufacturers, that include:
- Allergan
- Ferring
- Merck
- Novartis
- Sanofi
Also, the female infertility drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ROA
- Comparison by RoA
- Parenteral - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Oral - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by RoA
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing awareness about female infertility
- Patient assistance programs
- Introduction of biosimilars
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Allergan PLC
- Ferring B.V.
- Merck KGaA
- Novartis AG
- Sanofi
