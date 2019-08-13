Worldwide Female Infertility Drugs Market Outlook to 2023 - Adverse Outcomes & High Cost of Non-Therapeutics Propel Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Female Infertility Drugs Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Adverse outcomes and high cost of non-therapeutics



Non-therapeutics such as ART procedures, ICSI, IUI, crypto preservation of gametes and embryos, and IVF are expensive. Also, the cost burden on patients in the US is high due to lack of insurance coverage.



These factors will boost the demand for female infertility drugs and lead to the expansion of the global female infertility drugs market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.



Introduction of biosimilars



Biosimilars are identical copies of original biologics, which are highly expensive. This is driving the demand for biosimilars.

In addition, they are gaining traction in the market because they promote patient adherence. This factor is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The market report looks at factors such as the high prevalence of female infertility, high-risk factors for female infertility, and adverse outcomes and high cost of non-therapeutics.



However, the availability of alternative treatment options, weak late-stage pipeline, and stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the female infertility drugs industry over the forecast period.



Segments Analyzed



The female infertility drugs market analysis considers sales from segments including parenteral, oral, and others. The analysis also considers the sales of female infertility drugs in Asia, Europe, North America, and RoW.



In 2018, the parenteral segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. The parenteral route is more convenient for peptide drugs. This factor will play a significant role in the parenteral segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global female infertility drugs market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading female infertility drugs manufacturers, that include:



Allergan

Ferring

Merck

Novartis

Sanofi

Also, the female infertility drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ROA



Comparison by RoA

Parenteral - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Oral - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by RoA

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing awareness about female infertility

Patient assistance programs

Introduction of biosimilars

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Allergan PLC

Ferring B.V.

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Sanofi

