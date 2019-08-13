Aluminum Foil Market Set to Witness a CAGR of ~6% During 2019-2023 - Growing Consumption of Secondary Aluminum Positively Impacts Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aluminum Foil Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Rising concerns regarding the use of plastic packaging products



Industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, packaging, and e-commerce extensively use plastic primarily for packaging. However, packaging solutions are mostly one-time use products and end up in landfills, which has been significantly contributing to environmental pollution.



As a result, governments and industries are taking measures to use alternative packaging solutions such as aluminum foil. Therefore, the vendors of the market have been recording increased sales, which will lead to the expansion of the aluminum foil market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.



Growing consumption of secondary aluminum



The aluminum industry itself is focusing on reducing its carbon footprint by recycling aluminum scrap to produce secondary aluminum. It is not only an environmentally friendly process but also requires less energy and incurs reduced manufacturing cost.



Moreover, the rising demand for sustainable products from industries is increasing sales of secondary aluminum that is significantly used to make packaging solutions. Therefore, this trend will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The report has observed market growth factors such as the increase in global consumption of processed and packaged food products, growth in pharmaceutical and medical devices industry, and rising concerns regarding the use of plastic packaging products.



However, fluctuations in aluminum prices, easy availability of substitutes, and the presence of stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the aluminum foil industry over the forecast period.



Segments Analyzed



The aluminum foil market analysis considers sales to food and beverage packaging, consumer packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, and other segments. The analysis also considers the sales of aluminum foil in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.



In 2018, the food and beverage packaging segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the material's ability to increase the shelf-life of food and beverages, its resistance to high temperature, and the growing food and beverages industry will significantly help the market segment in maintaining its leading position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global aluminum foil market is moderately fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aluminum foil manufacturers, which include:



Constellium

Hindalco Industries

Norsk Hydro

Reynolds Group Holdings

United Company Rusal

Also, the aluminum foil market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Food and beverage packaging - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Consumer packaging - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Pharmaceutical packaging - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Rising popularity of lightweight packaging

Growing consumption of secondary aluminum

Increasing adoption of sustainable packaging

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Constellium SE

Hindalco Industries Ltd.

Norsk Hydro ASA

Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.

United Company Rusal PLC

