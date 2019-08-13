Private Cloud Services Market to Record a CAGR of 24% Between 2019 & 2023 - Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, IBM, Microsoft, and Oracle are Dominating

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Private Cloud Services Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increased inclination for private cloud for enhanced data security



Industries such as financial services and healthcare and government agencies are opting for private cloud solutions to strengthen their data security and gain maximum control over the entire backup process. Vendors have been capitalizing on this market development and are launching new products. They are also forming partnerships to expand their presence.



As a result, the sales of private cloud services are rising, which will lead to the expansion of the private cloud services market at a CAGR of 24% during 2019-2023, despite its decelerating growth momentum.



Increasing acceptance of private cloud in BFSI segment



BFSI enterprises have been deploying private cloud services primarily to reduce CAPEX, improve cost savings, and strengthen data security. Moreover, the real-time data analysis feature offered by the technology is helping BFSI companies in gaining insights for product and service improvement.



These benefits and more are increasing the prevalence of private cloud in the BFSI segment, which will have a positive impact on the overall market growth during 2019-2023.



Market Dynamics



The report has observed market growth factors such as increased inclination for private cloud for enhanced data security, rise in adoption of cloud solutions among SMEs, and control over data backup and recovery.



However, high costs associated with private cloud services, lack of scalability in private cloud, and vendor lock-in and operational complexities may hamper the growth of the private cloud services industry over the forecast period.



Segments Analyzed



The private cloud services market analysis considers sales from the internet as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), and software as a service (SaaS) segments. The analysis also considers the sales of private cloud services in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.



In 2018, the IaaS segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. IaaS solutions facilitate quick access to resources and rapid innovation, reduce CAPEX, and provide better security compared with other services. These factors will significantly help the market segment in maintaining its leading position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, the global private cloud services market is moderately concentrated. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading private cloud services manufacturers, which include:



Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

IBM Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Also, the private cloud services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE



Comparison by service

IaaS - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PaaS - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

SaaS - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by service

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing acceptance of private cloud in BFSI segment

Strategic partnerships and collaborations between market participants

Hyper-converged cloud driving demand for private cloud services

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

IBM Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

