MPs to discuss surveillance cameras draft law

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 13 - The National Assembly is due to discuss this Tuesday the law bill on the implementation of surveillance cameras in the streets. ,

The legal tool, which was approved by the Cabinet Council on May 29 this year, will now be discussed in the eighth Extraordinary Plenary Session of the parliament.

The legal tool establishes the installation and utilization of surveillance cameras in critical spots well indentified by the police.

According to Angolan authorities, the law is expected to provide major security to the people and goods and aid the Defense and Security forces to clarify crimes and identify the perpetrators.

The parliament is also due to discuss in the generality, the draft law on Protection of Victims, Witness and Defendants Cooperating in Penal Process.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.