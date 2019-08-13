Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Projections to 2023: Analysis on Electrophotography & Inkjet Sales

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Benefits of digital wallpaper printing



Digital wallpaper printing has emerged as a major wallpaper printing technology over the years. Digital wallpaper printing helps printing companies eliminate the use of expensive printing plates. Wallpaper manufacturers use digital printing technology to create short runs of wallpapers, reducing the need for inventory. It also helps them reduce the cost per unit for short- and medium-sized runs. It also helps them alter wallpaper designs without paying for more printing plates.



Since the data used is digital in digital wallpaper printing, it does not take a lot of resources to produce different versions of the same wallpaper. Such benefits will lead to the expansion of the global digitally printed wallpaper market at a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period.



Growing popularity of custom wallpapers



Custom wallpapers are printed according to the need and demand of consumers. These wallpapers give a designer the ability to create the exact look and feel desired by consumers. Custom-printed wallpapers are used as an alternative to generic or stock wallpapers. These wallpapers are mainly used in restaurants, corporate lobbies, and home interiors. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The market report also looks at factors such as increasing expenditure on infrasturural activities, rising number of DIY consumers, benefits of digital wallpaper printing. However, concerns regarding use of wallpapers, rise in availability of substitute products, stringent regulations for manufacturing digitally printed wallpapers may hamper the growth of the digitally printed wallpaper industry over the forecast period.



Segments Analyzed



The digitally printed wallpaper market analysis considers sales from both electrophotography and inkjet technologies. The analysis also considers the sales of digitally printed wallpaper in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the electrophotography segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as high production speed when paired with a coreless wallpaper rewinder along with the benefits of the electrophotographic technology over other printing technologies such as inkjet will play a significant role in the electrophotographic segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global digitally printed wallpaper market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digitally printed wallpaper manufacturers, that include:



A.S. Cration Tapeten AG

Graham & Brown Ltd.

Muraspec Decorative Solutions Ltd.

MX Display Ltd.

Tapetenfabrik Gebr. Rasch GmbH & Co. KG.

Also, the digitally printed wallpaper market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY



Comparison by technology

Electrophotography - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Inkjet - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by technology

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SUBSTRATE



Comparison by substrate

Non-woven - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Vinyl - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by substrate

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Emergence of innovative products

Growing popularity of custom wallpapers

Rising demand for wallpaper panels

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

A.S. Cration Tapeten AG

Graham & Brown Ltd.

Muraspec Decorative Solutions Ltd.

MX Display Ltd.

Tapetenfabrik Gebr. Rasch GmbH & Co. KG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bvppes

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.